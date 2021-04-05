Jupiter Welcomes Marc Lehmann as Head of Business Development and Partnerships - Europe

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the global leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management, announced today that industry veteran Marc Lehmann had joined the company as Head of Business Development and Partnerships - UK/Europe. In his new role, Lehmann will spearhead Jupiter’s ongoing expansion in UK/European markets.



“European multinationals are sophisticated when it comes to climate-related risk,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “Marc’s deep expertise in insurance and cat risk in European markets and track record of growing new businesses make him the ideal person to guide Jupiter’s first wave of geographic expansion outside of the United States, building on our existing relationships with Zurich Insurance Group, BP and several others across the continent.”

Prior to joining Jupiter, Lehmann served as Director within the Climate Risk and Decarbonization Strategy group at KPMG in London, following several senior level roles within the insurance sector including Head of Client Service Development at AIG, and Global Head of Catastrophe Risk Management for corporate clients at Willis Towers Watson.

“Climate change continues to dominate the risk agenda at board level for many major corporate and financial services organisations in the UK/Europe and there is an ever growing need for focused analytics to help firms identify, quantify and manage these risks,” Lehmann said. “Nobody is addressing physical climate risk as comprehensively and effectively as Jupiter, which is why I’m so thrilled to be joining them now."

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global market, science, and technology leader in physical climate analytics for risk management and resiliency planning. Its analytics are used across the private and public sectors: customers include at least one of the world’s five largest firms in asset management, banking, chemicals, insurance, minerals and mining, oil and gas, reinsurance, pharmaceuticals, and power—as well as critical departments and agencies within both the United States government and climate-change-vulnerable geographies around the world. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current- hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment and asset valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.