ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) Sees Reversal of the COVID-19 Effect on Its School Uniform Business

FORT WORTH, TX, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that its unaudited first quarter 2021 sales for the school uniform segment are up 37% over the same period last year. “We believe this is a good sign of a significant rebound for 2021. In response to our expectation of demand in the 2021/2022 school year, we will increase our uniform inventory to meet the anticipated demand. Based on the size of the inventory orders, we were able to negotiate better pricing on some plaid items and polos previously ordered in 2020,” said Marc Johnson, CEO.



“The school uniform segment will continue offering in-store, online, and layaway to meet customers’ comfort level and needs. It is great to have a rebound like this playing out. 2020 school uniform sales were down over $500,000 compared to 2019 and if these lost sales come back in 2021, it will be awesome to see it hit the bottom line,” said Mr. Johnson

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

