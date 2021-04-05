Server Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 168.9 Bn By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Server Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Server Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 168.9 Bn by 2027.

The global server market is anticipated to exhibit noticeable growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The continuously increasing demand for data security and storage across the industry verticals is primarily driving the market growth.

The global server market is segmented on the basis of product, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into the blade, rack, tower, micro, and open compute Project (OCP). By enterprise size, the market is studies across micro, small, medium, and large enterprise sizes. On the basis of industry vertical, servers are used across IT & telecom, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others.

By industry vertical, the IT & Telecom sector is dominating the global server market and the segment is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The continuously increasing number of data pack users coupled with the advent of 5G in developed economies is boosting the demand for data storage infrastructure is supporting the segmental growth. The IT & Telecom service providers are continuously upgrading their infrastructure in order to meet the changing consumer demand and bolstering data volumes from the data user’s end.

On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprises are leading the market with a major share (%) in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The large customer base, advanced IT infrastructure, large volumes of data, multinational model, and regular upgrading culture are some of the prominent factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the technological advancement in the standard operating procedures is another factor expected to drive the growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth (%) over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The developing economies of the region including China and India are supporting the regional market value. The increasing number of data centers due to the increasing demand across the industry verticals is primarily bolstering the regional market value. The rising focus of major players in the region in order to take advantage of available opportunities in developing countries is further boosting the market value. Additionally, the presence of major players in the region including Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Lenovo (Hong Kong), and Fujitsu (Japan) among others is contributing to the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors in the server market are IBM, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd., and Lenovo among others. Major players are continuously involved in new product development and expansion in new markets in order to expand their share in the near future.

Some of the key observations regarding the server industry include:

In 2021, Lenovo has unveiled two new additions to its edge computing portfolio. The new launches include ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50, are secure and efficient options for the companies wanting to start data processing at the edge. According to research by Lenovo experts, more than 55% of data is expected to come from IoT devices by 2025. Both the new Lenovo ThinkEdge embedded computers are likely to be available from mid-2021, although the information on price is not yet disclosed.





In 2021, Lenovo has extended its share in the UAE x 86 server markets for the third consecutive quarter. According to the research by IDC for Q4 FY2020-2021, Lenovo leading the market, having increased its share of the segment from 28.5% in Q2 to 30.2% share respectively.





In 2021, Lenovo Group Ltd. has announced a slate of new advisory services for customers to meet their digital transformation needs. Along with the number of updates to the company’s hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) platforms, new services have been introduced.





In 2021, Dell Technologies has announced new additions to its Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio. The new features are intended to improve efficiency, leverage AI and enable edge computing. According to the company, they have added 17 new PowerEdge servers including PowerEdge R6515, PowerEdge R750, PowerEdge XE8545, and PowerEdge R750xa among others.



