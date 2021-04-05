AAG Brands AXYZ, WARDJet and CNCShop Celebrate 30 Years with Unprecedented Savings

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions. To celebrate, AAG will offer unprecedented sales on AXYZ routers, WARDJet waterjets, and CNC parts – a first-time event in the company’s history.

| Source: AXYZ Automation Group AXYZ Automation Group

Burlington, Ontario, CANADA

Burlington, Ontario, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

THE AAG STORY

AAG started in 1991 as AXYZ International by Alf Zeuner and Gary Harvey, two friends who embarked on a router repair initiative. Before long, the focus shifted to creating modular machines to better fit their customers' needs. Business really took off after that!  Today, the company has restructured into AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions, a leading manufacturer of both routers and waterjets across the globe. With AAG officially representing the brands AXYZ, WARDJet, and the newly revamped eCommerce site, CNCshop.com, their future has never looked brighter.

SAVINGS – NEVER BEFORE, NEVER AGAIN!

In today’s world, running a successful business for 30 years is quite an achievement. To celebrate, AAG is offering: 

  • 20% off AXYZ routers  Call AXYZ at (US) 1-800-361-3408 or (UK) 01952 291 600 for details.
  • 10% off WARDJet waterjets – Call WARDJET at (US) 1-844-WARDJETor (UK) 01952 291 600 for details.
  • 20% off router parts and 10% off waterjet parts – Call CNCShop at (US) 1-800-527-9670 or (UK) 01952 291 600 for details.

AXYZ Tailored Router Solutions is a leading global manufacturer of CNC routers. AYXZ has built and installed thousands of CNC machines for industries including Aluminum & Metal Cladding, Graphics & Print Finishing, Cabinetry, Plastic Fabrication, Foam Packaging, and much more. 

WARDJet is an Ohio-based designer and vertically integrated manufacturer of tailored waterjet cutting solutions that are used to cut materials ranging from tinfoil to titanium.

CNCShop is the preferred OEM supplier of consumables, spare parts, and upgrades for all types of CNC routers and waterjets.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/aag-brands-axyz-wardjet-and-cncshop-celebrate-30-years-with-unprecedented-savings-2.html

