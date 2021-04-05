VIP Realty Celebrates Record Year in Residential and Commercial Real Estate Sales

Dallas, TX , April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIP Realty is pleased to announce a record-breaking year in combined residential and commercial real estate sales. They’ve sold car washes, office condos, numerous warehouses, land, and the biggest deal – The Vineyard Portfolio at $30.5 Million. The Vineyard property is one of the most prestigious residential projects with 568 units spread across the Vineyard Village, Vineyard House, and Vineyard Garden. VIP Realty has represented the seller and helped them not just in promotions but sales as well. For those who want to experience tranquility in the midst of Dallas’s hustle and bustle, The Vineyard Portfolio has something to look forward to.

The VIP Real Estate website features thousands of listings from condos to townhomes, new construction homes to luxury homes, homes on acreage to waterfront homes. The VIP agents currently serve clients in Dallas, Fort Worth, Colleyville, Frisco, Irving, Keller, Las Colinas, Plano and Southlake. The agents are available on call to help their clients experience a smooth home hunting process. VIP Realty is one of the most trusted Dallas Texas Real Estate Agency and the primary reason is that they make use of the most advanced technology and systems available in the industry today.

This technology helps the VIP agents keep their clients updated with the latest information and news from the real estate community, the current market conditions, and most importantly the selling prices of properties with great accuracy. The information can also be accessed via the website and customers are just a click away to get detailed information on thousands of listed properties. They can also have access to the most talented, professional, and courteous sales associates from the North Texas Real Estate business. VIP Realty takes pride in their agents as they are one of the major reasons why clients continue to do business here.

Property buying is not easy unless the person is experienced dealing with properties. There are so many things that have to be considered and the process could be quite daunting especially for first-time buyers. Let the dream home project be as dreamy as it should be while the best agents are at work. When it comes to buying a property, buyers can totally rely on the unparalleled services offered by professional VIP agents. When it comes to selling, the agents help the sellers at every step of the way along with finding ways to increase the property value. Their VIP buyer program is a popular one that searches listings of Dallas homes for sale on a daily basis and sends the properties that fit the buyer’s preferences.

To know more visit https://www.viprealtyinfo.com/

About VIP Realty

VIP Realty is a professional Dallas Texas real estate agency operating with a team of VIP agents who help their clients buy and sell homes, condos, and various other real estate properties. The VIP agents have access to thousands of homes and properties in varied architectural styles. They use the most advanced technology currently available in the real estate industry. This helps them provide better and faster information about market conditions, property prices, and community information.

