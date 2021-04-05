Mitch Gould’s 30-Year Career Spans Health Products to Consumer Goods

BOCA RATON, FL, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Miracle-Gro, Muscle Tech, and Optimum Nutrition.

They all have one person in common: Mitch Gould, founder and president of Consumer Products International.

Gould’s 30-year retail career has spanned the entire gamut of retail brands and major outlets, such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

“I’ve been fortunate,” Gould said in a recent interview. “There are not many retail sectors that I haven’t represented or major retailers that I haven’t visited in person.”

Gould said it has been great visiting the headquarters of the retail giants in the U.S.

“Some of these headquarters are like small cities. That’s how big they are,” he said.

Gould also has represented famous athletes and celebrities, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Chuck Liddell, Ronnie Coleman, Steve Garvey, Joe Theismann, Wayne Gretzky, and Roberto Clemente Jr.

“I’ve worked with the biggest athletes and celebrities you can name,” Gould added.

“For some, I've turned a concept into a product on the market in less than a year,” Gould said. “That is unheard of.”

Gould has led teams that offered sales expertise, traditional and digital marketing prowess, distribution service for these brands, and celebrity products.

Consumer Products International offers these services to a wide range of consumer goods and health and wellness brands.

“Consumer Products International, or CPI, works with brand manufacturers from a wind range of products,” Gould said. “We have the expertise and the knowledge that cuts across industries.”

In addition to founding Consumer Products International, Gould is also known for his innovative methods in the retail world.

“Many years ago I realized that domestic and international companies that wanted to launch their products in the U.S. often struggled,” said Gould, adding that they often failed because they didn’t understand the American market and they couldn’t manage their expenses.

“After watching how these brands, often with the best new products on the market, struggled, I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform,” Gould said.

Under the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, Gould offers brand manufacturers every service they need to launch a product or expand their sales network in the United States.

“Brands that want to launch new products or expand their presence in the United States can turn to our one-stop solution for retail growth,” Gould said. “We are a turnkey operation that does the heavy lifting for our clients.”

For more information, visit consumerproductsintl.com.

MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER

CPI is a privately held company specializing in the distribution of consumer goods, such as lawn and garden, home improvement, housewares, sporting goods, consumer electronics, grocery, office supplies, pet supplies, as well as health and wellness products.

CPI is a privately held company specializing in the distribution of consumer goods, such as lawn and garden, home improvement, housewares, sporting goods, consumer electronics, grocery, office supplies, pet supplies, as well as health and wellness products.

Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States.

