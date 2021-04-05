Retail Buyers Introduced to FLEXI NUTRITION at ECRM’s ‘Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program’

PALM BEACH, FL, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXI NUTRITION introduced its dietary supplements to buyers from large and small retail chains, such as CVS and Walgreens, at last month’s ECRM program.

The private one-on-one virtual meetings between retailers and the manufacturer of IRISH WHEY, FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout, and FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shots took place last month at ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamins & Nutrition Program.”

“Our representative promoted FLEXI NUTRITION to large and small retail chains in the United States,” said Shane Kennedy, CEO and founder of FLEXI NUTRITION. “We are proud of our high-quality dietary supplements, which are considered the best sports nutrition products in Ireland.”

Kennedy said FLEXI NUTRITION developed its dietary supplements to boost athletic performance, strength, and overall personal health and fitness.

“Our research and development team works with sports nutritionists and food scientists to develop high-quality products for today’s athletes and health-conscious consumers,” Kennedy added.

The three FLEXI NUTRITION products that debuted at ECRM are:

IRISH WHEY is manufactured from sustainably farmed, Irish Grass-Fed, and Free-Range Whey Protein, which is also Gluten and GMO-Free. IRISH WHEY provides the perfect balance of essential and non-essential Amino Acids, including a high concentration of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs). It is the perfect nutritional component to complement your muscle growth, fat loss, or fitness program. Great taste and mixability.

FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shot is a Sugar-Free grab-and-go product that targets improved mental and cognitive function for high performance during intense workouts. Ingredients include high caffeine content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. No mixing is required. Three great flavors.

FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout Energizer is the most powerful, most effective, and most advanced pre-workout catalyst on the market. It delivers prolonged explosive energy and intense focus without the crash associated with other pre-trainers. Ingredients include high caffeine content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. Great taste and mixability.

One of FLEXI NUTRITION’S most highly regarded products is its IRISH WHEY Protein, which comes from sustainably farmed, free-range, grass-fed dairy. IRISH WHEY contains an optimum blend of Instantised, De-Lactosed Pure Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Hydrolysed Whey.

“IRISH WHEY beats any other brand on the market,” he said.

Kennedy said serious bodybuilders and athletes will benefit from FLEXI NUTRITION’s rapid absorption formulas, which include high levels of BCAAs, and the premium quality protein contained in its IRISH WHEY.

All the products are manufactured in an Informed Sports Certified Facility, which guarantees that the supplements have been tested for banned substances by the world-class sports and anti-doping laboratory, LGC.

“We take developing world-class sports nutrition for serious athletes seriously, which is why we test every batch for banned substances,” Kennedy said. “Athletes don’t have to worry about testing positive for a banned substance with FLEXI NUTRITION supplements.”

FLEXI NUTRITION also uses sustainable manufacturing techniques for its Irish Whey Protein, while Fury and Fury Shot are vegan-friendly products. The company uses bio-degradable packaging for its Fury Shot.

FLEXI NUTRITION dietary supplements are highly regarded in Ireland for their premium quality. During the past several years, the company received the “Best in Sports Nutrition” honor from the Irish Business Summit and was a 2019 finalist in the “Best in Sports Nutrition” from the Irish Fitness Industry Awards.

“We are honored that other organizations acknowledge our high-quality products,” Kennedy said, adding that FLEXI NUTRITION’s supplements are safe and great tasting.

