Matthew Remo is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Strategy and Development at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Bedminster, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the elevation of Matthew Remo to Senior Vice President, Director of Strategy and Development at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In his current role, Mr. Remo is responsible for the development and formalization of the Company’s business strategy, the identification of critical objectives and priorities, and the expansion of data analytics/management information systems to measure and report progress. Mr. Remo is also responsible for ensuring that the scope of enterprise risk management activities, including capital, liquidity, and credit, aligns with the Bank’s defined business strategies. Matt continues to lead new markets and products governance and serves on many of the Company’s committees.



Mr. Remo joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2019 as vice president, senior enterprise risk officer and was promoted to the position of vice president, director of strategy development in October of 2020. During his tenure at the Bank, Matt has made significant contributions across many areas including capital and strategic planning, credit reviews, equipment finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, digital initiatives, new product governance, and served a significant role in the Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program lending efforts.

Mr. Remo joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank after an accomplished 10-year career with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY). As senior examiner of large banking organizations, he specialized in capital and strategic planning, wealth management, asset-liability management and stress testing. Prior to that, he was supervisory manager of regional and community banks, where he managed safety and soundness examination teams and led technology design and implementation efforts across the Second District of the Federal Reserve Bank.

Matt graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance and a Certificate in Management Information Systems. He holds his Safety and Soundness Examiner Commissioning with the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. In 2020, Matt was recognized by NJBankers as a “Rising Star” of the New Jersey banking industry.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Attachment