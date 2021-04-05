American Institutes for Research Experts to Discuss a Wide Range of Education Research Findings at the American Educational Research Association’s Virtual Annual Meeting

Arlington, Va., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 60 education experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present current research findings during the annual meeting of the American Educational Research Association (AERA), being held virtually April 8-12, 2021.

The annual AERA meeting is the world’s largest gathering of education researchers from across the U.S. and around the world. This year’s meeting theme is “Accepting Educational Responsibility,” and encourages attendees, as citizens and scholars, to do more with evidence to educate the public and raise awareness about beliefs, behaviors, cultures, structures and systems that harm people and sustain inequities around the world.

AIR experts will present on a wide array of education topics, including career and technical education, education policy, early learning and instruction, dual language learners, NAEP studies, postsecondary education, program evaluation, special education, education funding, and more. Learn more about AIR’s work in education.

AIR presentation topics include:

An Online Learning Approach to High School Credit Recovery: Initial Outcomes and Implementation Costs

Effects of Attending a Deeper Learning Network High School on College Experiences and Degree Attainment

Historically Black Colleges and Universities as Resources to Advancing STEM Diversity

Understanding the Digital Skills of Adults and How to Improve Them

Language Use and Professional Development in Early Learning Programs Serving Dual Language Learners

College Enrollment Benchmarks for the Grade 12 NAEP Mathematics Assessment

(Re)Considering How States and Districts Allocate Funding for Students with Disabilities

What Works for Whom? Bias and Discrimination in Establishing an Equitable Evidence Base in Education Research

About AIR

Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.