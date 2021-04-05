Pure Natura Introduced its Whole-Food Supplements from Iceland to Major Retail Buyers in the U.S.

PALM BEACH, FL, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Natura introduced its whole-food supplements, already on sale at Amazon.com, to retail buyers from large and small chains who took part in last month’s ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program.”

“Our representatives promoted the health benefits of our four flagship whole-food supplements,” said Hildur Magnusdottir, CEO of Pure Natura, which markets freeze-dried whole-food supplements made from Icelandic free-roaming lamb. “ECRM enabled us to meet with 50 retail buyers in less than a week. This is a great start to our U.S. product roll-out.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We have already placed our whole food supplements on Amazon,” Magnusdottir said. “We will continue seeking out high-quality health and wellness site, but now we are also talking to major retail outlets in the U.S.”

Magnusdottir said people don’t realize the many health benefits of the diet their ancestors ate. Generations ago, organ meat was a staple in people’s diets compared to muscle meat that is popular today.

“Quite simply, organ meat is more nutritious than muscle meat,” Magnusdottir said. “We packed the nutrition of yesteryear into easy-to-take capsules.”

In contrast to other whole food supplements that use bovine or cattle, Pure Natura is the only whole-food supplement that uses Icelandic free-roaming lamb and wild-harvested herbs. The lambs are free from growth-promoting antibiotics and growth hormones.

Amazon now carries the following Pure Natura products:

LIVER, Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it.

BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. BALANCE is packed with CoQ10 for mitochondrial support, adaptogenic herbs, and other crucial nutrients for optimal health and performance.

POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains hand-picked Icelandic herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seed.

"Now that we met with the retail buyers, our representatives will follow up with them,” Magnusdottir said. “We have a great product that provides nutrition based on the healthy, wholesome food our ancestors ate.”

To purchase, please click on the following links for LIVER, BALANCE, POWER, and DETOX.

