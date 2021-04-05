Leading Shipowners, Regulators, Charterers, Financiers and Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum

Digital Conference
Wednesday & Thursday, April 14 & 15, 2021
9.30 am – 4.00 pm British Standard Time (BST)
MOVING FROM DISCUSSION TO DELIVERY
2 Days – 14 Virtual Sessions – 78 speakers – 69 Presenting Companies
NEW YORK, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s Decarbonization in Shipping Forum will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, April 14 - 15, 2021 from 9:30am – 4:30pm British Standard Time (BST) as a digital conference.
The event will take place over the course of two days, with 14 virtual sessions, and 72 speakers with 69 companies participating on the discussion panels.
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
Decarbonization is the next frontier for the industry to conquer adhering to specific objectives and timeframes.
The event combines two main features true to the theme of “Moving from Discussion to Delivery”.
- Provides a comprehensive blueprint of the Roadmap to Decarbonization addressing all relevant core topics and issues such as regulations, alternative fuels and propulsion systems, technology, infrastructure and more.
- Offers practical suggestions as to the next steps for all stakeholders to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions. It will focus on options and strategies for the existing fleet as well as for newbuildings and the ships of the future. It will also highlight the role and context of the various initiatives by regulators, industry organizations, charterers and financiers.
The value added and difference of this forum is based on:
- Featuring discussion/debate among all major stakeholders – with heavy emphasis on shipowner engagement;
- Providing a realistic assessment of where the industry is now, what needs to be done and come up with practical suggestions as to the next steps for all stakeholders.
The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.
STEERING COMMITTEE
The agenda topics are carefully designed and selected by the Steering Committee comprised of leading experts in the Maritime Industry.
- Dr Grahaeme Henderson OBE, Senior Vice President, Shipping & Maritime - Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited
- Michael Parker, Chairman, Global Shipping Logistics & Offshore - Citi
- Esben Poulsson, Chairman - International Chamber of Shipping, Executive Chairman - Enesel PTE. Ltd
- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer - TEN LTD; Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018)
- Charles (Bud) Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs - MSC Group
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Dr. Martin Stopford, Non-Executive President - Clarkson Research Services Limited
AGENDA TOPICS
DAY ONE – April 14, 2021
- The Roadmap to Zero - Moving from Discussion to Delivery
- Setting the Stage - The Shipowners' Perspective - Where We Are Today - How to Move Forward
- Policy Making & The Regulatory Decarbonization Roadmap for Shipping - Regulator, Industry & Stakeholder Involvement - Global & Regional Issues
- Meeting the IMO 2030 Decarbonization Goals - Achieving EEXI & CII Compliance - Options & Strategies for The Existing Fleet - Managing Sectoral Needs Towards A Common Objective (Containers - Dry Bulk - Tankers - Gas - Passenger)
- Energy Efficient Technologies - Improving Fleet Performance
- Is LNG An Intermediate or A Long-Term Option? What About LPG?
- Partnerships, Alliances & Industry Initiatives - Fostering Collaboration Among Stakeholders
DAY TWO – April 15, 2021
- Keynote Remarks by Dr. Martin Stopford
- Designing Ships of The Future - Fuels - Engines - Hull/Ship Design & Technology
- Looking Ahead To 2050 - Zero Emission Alternative Energy Fuels: Ammonia - Hydrogen - Methanol - Biofuels
- Port Infrastructure, Logistics & Supply Chain Preparedness
- Looking Ahead To 2050 - Alternative Propulsion Systems - Beyond the Internal Combustion Engine - Wind - Batteries - Nuclear - Fuel Cells
- The Transition to Decarbonization - Who Will Foot The Bill?
- Looking Ahead - The Shipowner's Perspective - What Does It Take to Reach Zero
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES & ORGANIZATIONS
INDUSTRY PARTICIPANTS
- Advent Technologies
- Anemoi Marine
- Anglo American
- Bureau Veritas
- Citi
- ClassNK
- Clyde & Co
- Core Power
- Corvus Energy
- DeepSea Technologies
- DNV
- EnTrust
- European Commission - Directorate General for Mobility and Transport
- European Commission - Directorate General for Climate Action
- Global Industry Alliance, International Maritime Organization (IMO)
- INTERCARGO
- International Chamber of Shipping
- International Registries, Inc.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Lloyd’s Register
- Lloyds Register Decarbonization Hub
- Louis Dreyfus Company; Sea Cargo Charter
- Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center
- Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)
- Mitsubishi Shipbuilding
- Port of Rotterdam
- RINA
- Shell
- Singapore Shipping Association (SSA)
- Trafigura
- Wärtsilä
- Watson Farley & Williams
SHIPPING COMPANIES
- A.P. Møller Maersk
- AET
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC)
- Carnival Corporation
- CMA CGM
- d’Amico Societa di Navigazione
- Danaos Shipping Co.
- Columbia Shipmanagement
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)
- Enesel PTE. Ltd
- EXMAR
- Fafalios Shipping
- Frontline Management (NYSE: FRO)
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG)
- Hafnia
- Hong Lam Marine Pte.
- International Seaways
- Maersk Tankers
- Maran Gas Maritime
- MSC Group
- NYK Group Europe Ltd.
- Oldendorff Carriers
- Premuda SpA
- Prominence Maritime / Dynacom
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)
- Stena Bulk
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)
- Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN LTD (NYSE: TNP)
- TORM A/S (NASDAQ: TRMD)
- Torvald Klaveness
- Wah Kwong Maritime Holdings
- Wilh.Wilhelmsen Holding
FORUM HIGHLIGHTS
- Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
- Exhibition halls with 25 digital booths
- Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more
- All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
TARGET AUDIENCE
Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Finance Providers, Financial Advisors, Financial and Trade Media, Hedge Fund Managers, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms, Risk Advisors, Ship Managers, Ship Operators, Shipowners, Shipbrokers, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Venture Capital Firms
