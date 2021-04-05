RATESDOTCA disrupts insurance-buying scene with the launch of creative platform to stop Canadians from getting milked on their car insurance

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are far more exciting things in life than shopping around for car insurance. In fact, a recent Leger survey conducted on behalf of RATESDOTCA found that 77 per cent of Ontario insurance policyholders didn’t compare car insurance rates in the past 12 months. RATESDOTCA wants to change that by letting Canadians know that there is a better way to shop for insurance – and stop getting milked.

RATESDOTCA, in collaboration with creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, launched their first brand campaign and new brand platform, “Don’t Get Milked” to wake up Canadians from their complacency and take a more active role in finding the right insurance policy while getting a great rate. Shoppers can save an average of $676* a year when they compare car insurance quotes from top providers via RATESDOTCA.

“Most Ontario drivers don’t actively think about their car insurance each year, and don’t realize they could be saving hundreds by comparing rates. We want people to shop their car insurance on a more regular basis to ensure they are getting the best rate,” says Leonie Tait, Vice President, Marketing at RATESDOTCA. “In working with Zulu Alpha Kilo, we were able to land on a brand platform and campaign that is unique, ownable, and will ultimately help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions.”

The core executions of the campaign all have one thing in common – an udder that visually represents the notion of “getting milked.” The TV and online video campaign focus on a woman who visits a mechanic because she thinks she’s having car trouble. The real issue? A sack of udders hanging from underneath her car – the consequence for never comparing insurance rates, and a living metaphor for getting milked on her car insurance.

“We know insurance can be a dry subject and that most Canadians can be complacent about their automobile insurance renewal,” says Zak Mroueh, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Zulu Alpha Kilo. “That’s why we had to do something truly breakthrough to get the attention we were looking for. We landed on a very clear, but extremely memorable way of getting Canadians to think about their car insurance and realize that they might be overpaying.”

The creative platform launch was supported by digital and printed OOH boards. Consumers can expect to see a “Don’t get milked on car insurance” highway board with a set of 3D udders hanging off the bottom. Digital boards will even help drivers avoid getting milked on parking and gas by displaying the most affordable local parking lots and gas stations.

To round out the campaign, a soothing Sam Elliot-esque voice narrates a radio ad about a “freshly-milked Jeff” – an oblivious car owner who doesn’t realize he’s getting milked on car insurance. Social and digital executions highlight which cities in the GTA are the most milked and target specific audiences who could benefit from savings on their car insurance rate like new car owners.

The TV and social videos were directed by Francois Lallier, represented by Untitled Films. Post-production was handled by Zulubot. Media planning and execution was handled by OMD. The core campaign is expected to run until June 30, 2021, with digital and social assets running until the end of 2021.

To review the creative assets, visit RATESDOTCA.

*Shoppers in Ontario who obtained a quote on RATESDOTCA and transacted via our contact centre from August to December 2020 saved an average amount of $676. The average savings amount represents the difference between the shoppers’ average lowest quoted premium and the average of the second and third lowest quoted premiums generated by RATESDOTCA.

About the survey

An online survey of 1,000 Ontario residents was conducted by Leger from March 19-21, 2021, using Leger's online panel. The sample's ages ranged from 18 to 55+ years old. The margin of error for this study is +/-3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

About RATESDOTCA

RATESDOTCA is Canada's leading rate comparison website that offers a quick and simple digital experience to compare the widest selection of insurance and money products in the market. Get a better rate on car, home, and travel insurance, mortgage, and credit cards all in one location. RATESDOTCA aims to help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions so they can save time and money to spend on what really matters to them. @RATESDOTCA

