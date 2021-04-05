Howard’s Partners With Miele and Signature Kitchen Suite

LA HABRA, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California's premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that they have formed partnerships with luxury home appliance brands Miele and Signature Kitchen Suite. German company Miele is the world’s largest family-owned professional-grade appliance manufacturer and a leading supplier of premium household appliances for kitchens, laundry, and floor care. Signature Kitchen Suite, the award-winning, New Jersey-based manufacturer of luxury, built-in appliances is committed to combining passion, innovation, and technology for those who respect, prepare, and enjoy food.



“We are thrilled to partner with both of these outstanding brands,” said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “Not only will our customers be able to interact with and test-drive Miele and Signature Kitchen Suite products at all of our experience centers but partnering with the companies allows us to further secure our position as the first-choice retailer for luxury appliances. Our select brand partners’ products come to life in our stores, showcasing their design, functionality, and connectivity in working exhibits.”

Howard’s will debut the full suite of products for each manufacturer in fall 2021 in all their high-tech experience centers including cooktops, ranges, wall ovens, ventilation, dishwashers, refrigerators, laundry care, and more. The retailer will showcase Miele and Signature Kitchen Suite technologies, and precision-engineered, best-in-class products that meet the complex needs of today’s luxury appliance consumers.



“Signature Kitchen Suite is pleased to become a Howard’s brand partner and to offer our luxury appliances in their high-touch experience centers,” said Randy Warner, Vice President of Sales, Signature Kitchen Suite. “Howard’s commitment to the customer experience within the approachable luxury retail market echoes our dedication to honoring the Technicurean market—those who combine their passion for food with an appreciation for innovation. We look forward to sharing our appliances with Howard’s dedicated audience and presenting customers with new opportunities for connecting with us.”



Strategic partnerships are key to Howard’s drive for growth and subsequent success. The introduction of new high-end, cutting-edge lifestyle products allows the retailer to continue to bring innovative and connected brands to their discerning customers.



“At Miele, we are happy to partner with Howard’s to further our brand growth,” said John Stampley, Regional Manager, Miele. “For over 120 years we have continued to revolutionize our appliances in keeping with our brand promise, ‘Immer Besser’—seeking new opportunities to be ‘forever better.’ We see our partnership with Howard’s as an extension of this commitment, sharing our luxury products with their Southern California audiences.”



Howard’s dedication to luxury appliance sales and the introduction of their first experience center at Marina Pacifica in Long Beach led to a 42% year-over-year revenue growth and a 57% increase in premium appliance sales over 2019. The retailer also saw a 46% growth in new customer business in January 2021. Howard’s will open a new experience center in West Hollywood in Fall 2021 and will remodel their Huntington Beach (Summer 2021) and Irvine (Winter 2021) locations for a total of four experience centers throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with more to come in 2022. The retailer also has large showrooms throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.

For more information about Howard’s, please visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 75 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent retailer of appliances, TVs, and mattresses. With 12 locations, our goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

ABOUT MIELE

Founded in Germany in 1899 with a single promise of Immer Besser, a phrase meaning Forever Better, Miele is the world's leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances with more than 20,100 employees, 12 production facilities, and representation in nearly 100 countries. As a premium appliance brand represented on all continents, Miele is steadfastly committed to the highest quality, performance, and environmental standards. Miele’s range of exceptional consumer appliances includes vacuum cleaners; laundry systems; rotary irons; dishwashers; ranges; built-in convection, speed, steam, and combi-steam ovens; cooktops; ventilation hoods; refrigeration; wine storage, and espresso/coffee systems. To learn more, visit www.mieleusa.com or www.youtube.com/mieleus, and follow us on www.facebook.com/mieleus and Instagram @MieleUSA.

ABOUT SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry’s only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite’s versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

