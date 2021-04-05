Long Term Drug Rehab Inquiries Increasing According To TheRecover.com 

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National addiction and mental health news provider, The Recover, indicated that they have experienced an increase in their call volume from individuals looking specifically for long term drug rehabs. Although the company fields regular and steady inquires daily about addiction treatment centers, the change they are reporting is in the amount of those callers that are pointedly asking for information about 90-day drug rehabs, or even longer. They report that this is a trend that emerged in the latter part of 2020, and continues through the 1st quarter of 2021.



TheRecover.com has worked with many addiction treatment centers across the country, prior to and during the pandemic. They understand the difficulty both patients and treatment facilities went through this last year. Unfortunately, it is becoming clear to those working within the addiction space that there are many people who have put off getting help due to fears from Covid-19, but now as the nation is seeing an end with vaccines, etc., are beginning to seek care.

The professionals report that the situation has created a new layer of stressors that they have made adjustments for in their treatment approach, because even though the coronavirus appears to be less of an issue for some, many individuals for varying reasons will bear the mental scars of the last years events. Learning to cope with stress in a healthy way, due to pandemic related issues or otherwise, will be emphasized in order to help the individual and the people who care about them begin their treatment from a more mentally settled space.

Stress can cause the following:

Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration

Changes in appetite, energy, desires, and interests

Difficulty concentrating and making decisions

Difficulty sleeping or nightmares

Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, and skin rashes

Worsening of chronic health problems

Worsening of mental health conditions

Increased use of tobacco, alcohol and other substances

It is natural to feel stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during the COVID-19 pandemic but how a person copes with those emotions is critical. Below are ways that people can help themselves, others, and their community manage stress.

What individuals should absolutely avoid at all cost, is any form of self-medicating with drugs or alcohol. During the pandemic, alcohol sales were reported to have a 54% increase in national sales for the week ending March 21, 2020, compared with 1 year before; 2020 online sales in total, increased 262% from 2019.

Long term drug rehabilitation centers allow patients the needed time, especially now in a Covid-19 era, to work through their mental and substance abuse issues. Experts believe the longer one can commit to a treatment program, the better chance they will have at long term sobriety.

The average stay for a typical person in rehab is thirty days, but a 30-day rehab may not be enough for some. Staying 90 days, 120 days, or even a year is recommended in some cases. Mental health and substance abuse treatment is different for everyone, what works for one, does not work for all.

TheRecover.com sees the treatment space evolving and Covid-19 has made its mark as well, but options for help remain broad. While 12-step programs were, and still are popular, there are many different types of centers to choose from today. Holistic drug rehabs, Smart Recovery, men’s rehab programs, women’s rehab programs, the list of niche programs is vast; there are even pet friendly rehabs for those who want their pet to accompany them along their way.

