Burlington Stores and UNCF Establish New Partnership to Raise Funds for Students of Color in Financial Need

Washington, D.C., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization, and Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, are proud to team up for the first time to help raise funds for students of color in financial need. Funds collected will provide scholarships for students to attend colleges nationwide and support UNCF’s 37 member historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). This partnership is part of Burlington Stores’ commitment to embracing diversity, equality and inclusion.

Starting today through Monday, May 10, Burlington is asking customers to donate $1 or more at check out to help make higher education a reality and to provide greater access to a college education—preparing young people for success.

"We are incredibly honored to establish a partnership with Burlington Stores," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF's president and CEO. "Since our founding in 1944, UNCF has helped more than 500,000 students earn college degrees. Yet, we know that there continues to be significant racial inequities in education, specifically, the opportunity for Black and other students of color to be able to further their education. This relationship with Burlington will make a difference to talented, deserving students working to get to and through college.”

According to UNCF statistics, Black high school students are less likely to graduate, compared to the national rate (78% vs. 85%, the national rate). Additionally, Black high school graduates are less likely to enroll in college (62% vs. 68%, the national rate). Additionally, UNCF has helped increase the number of students of color attending college by distributing approximately $100 million in scholarships to students each year.

“To further our commitment to inclusion and diversity, we are thrilled to partner with UNCF, and, with the support of our caring customers and associates, help provide access to higher education for students of color in financial need,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores.



ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise – with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands – at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices. For more, visit Burlington.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

ABOUT UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

