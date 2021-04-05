BlueLinx Announces Full Repayment of Term Loan

MARIETTA, Ga., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, today announced that the Company repaid the outstanding principal balance under its term loan facility of approximately $16 million on April 2, 2021. The payment was funded through existing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility.



“Our voluntary repayment of the term loan reduces cash interest expense and further simplifies our capital structure, which is consistent with our disciplined approach to managing our balance sheet,” stated Kelly Janzen, CFO of BlueLinx. “Given the continued, underlying strength of our end-markets and strategic approach to managing working capital, we remain focused on deleveraging, while maintaining ample liquidity to support our profitable growth objectives.”

