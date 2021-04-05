Advanced Wound Care Market Size to Reach USD 20.42 Billion in 2027 | Rising Demand for Advanced Wound Healing Products and Procedures Among Diabetics are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced wound care market size is expected to reach USD 20.42 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing incidence of diabetes globally, rapidly growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of wound ulcers. In addition, technological advancements in development of more advanced wound care products, increasing funding support for wound care research, and rising awareness about wound management and care are other key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric patients pool at high risk of diabetes and chronic wounds is expected to boost demand for advanced wound care products going ahead. Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic injuries has been a significant burden on healthcare systems cost-wise and this has led to significant research and development in advanced wound care products. This is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Increasing cost burden of chronic wounds has led to increasing financial support and funding for wound care research and this is expected to positively impact growth of the market over the forecast period.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/56

However, high cost associated with products and increasing costs of treatments are expected to restrain market growth to an extent over the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of impaired or delayed wound healing in patients with chronic diseases and after surgical procedures increases risk of infection, amputation, and death, and this is expected to further hamper market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Surgical wounds segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and surgical wounds. Surgical wounds increase need for prolonged hospital stay, which increases economic burden and decreases quality of life of patients. Increasing number of surgical procedures performed for trauma, accidents, and chronic diseases are expected to boost demand for advanced wound care products.

Hospital segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing hospital admissions due to chronic wounds and increasing incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers. Extended hospital stay for diabetic patients is expected to further drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Moist wound therapy segment is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of diabetes-associated ulcers and growing demand for innovative and advanced wound care products.

North America market revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of chronic and acute wounds, rising number of surgeries performed, increasing awareness of wound care, and rising adoption of advanced wound care products.

Major companies in the market include Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, 3M, Integra LifeSciences, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/56

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced wound care product market on the basis of product type, wound type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings Foam Hydrocolloid Film Alginate Hydrogel Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices Pressure Relief Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electrical Stimulation Devices Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Artificial Skin and Substitutes Autografts



Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Traumatic Wounds

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-wound-care-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs