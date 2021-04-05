Kruger Products Announces Price Increase in Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), a company in which KP Tissue Inc. (TSX: KPT) holds a limited partnership interest, announced today that it will be increasing the price of its consumer branded and private label tissue products sold in Canada effective, July 5, 2021. The increase will be in the high single digits and is required to offset rapid and sustained cost increases of pulp and other commodities.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

