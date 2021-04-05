Cooper Wellness Strategies Announces Cooper® Tracks

DALLAS, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Wellness Strategies announces the launch of Cooper® Tracks, a series of exercise and education programs for individuals living with chronic health conditions. The programs are designed for individuals diagnosed with a chronic disease who want to begin an exercise program or who desire to boost their immune system to help prevent or combat certain illnesses. The programs target specific health conditions including cardiovascular, arthritis, diabetes, cancer and immunity and reconditioning. Each eight-week track is offered in a small group setting and facilitated by a certified trainer at a fitness facility. Visit cooperwellness.com/CooperTracks or call 972.560.3263 for additional information.



“We are pleased to offer a safe and effective individualized exercise program in a group setting for people who want to take charge of their fitness,” said Tyler Cooper, MD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cooper Aerobics. “Each track is based on more than 50 years of science and research at Cooper reflecting our purpose of improving the quality and quantity of people’s lives.”

Each Cooper Track is eight weeks in length, consisting of pre- and post- program health assessments, with two small group exercise classes and education sessions per week. Exercise tracking tools, social support and accountability are provided throughout.

Specific tracks include:

Cardiovascular – for individuals with cardiovascular risk factors, diagnosed with stable cardiovascular disease or who have completed cardiac rehabilitation

Organizations interested in offering Cooper Tracks programming receive virtual training, along with a comprehensive trainer manual consisting of exercise programming, health assessment protocols, education materials and a detailed participant guide.

“Cooper Tracks programming is tailored to the individual and provides comprehensive health education along with simple lifestyle modifications that can be incorporated into their daily lives,” said Sheryl Brown, PT, MSPT, Cooper Wellness Strategies Program Director. “Research shows an integrated approach of exercise, nutrition, group support and stress management yields long-lasting lifestyle change and can decrease the impact of chronic disease.”

Cooper Wellness Strategies helps build healthier communities across the United States by providing its services to corporations, health care facilities, residential and senior living communities, as well as medical and commercial fitness centers. From project vision to realization, Cooper Wellness Strategies' experienced fitness and wellness professionals deliver innovative, customized strategies to drive engagement and create lasting healthy change. The suite of services includes wellness programming, fitness facility management, project feasibility analysis, business plan development, leadership and staff training and more. Visit cooperwellness.com to learn more.

