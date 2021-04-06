New Trustee Chair Announcement

Irvine, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 16 years of service, Glenn Miller, president and chief executive officer of the Saticoy Lemon Association, is appointed Chairman of United Agricultural Benefit Trust, a leading agricultural health plan sponsored by UnitedAg.

UnitedAg, a healthcare leader for the agricultural industry, has officially announced Glenn Miller as the new in-coming Chairman for the Board of Trustees. Miller joined the Board of Trustees in 2005 and succeeds Mack Ramsay, Chairman Emeritus, who served from 2019 to 2021.

"It is a great honor to be appointed Chairman of the United Agricultural Benefit Trust. I am incredibly proud of the leadership and our accomplishments over the past four decades. Since 1983, United Agricultural Benefit Trust has provided health benefits to approximately 3 million individuals in rural communities and has paid over $830,000,000 in health, dental, vision, and life claims to plan participants and saved employers millions of dollars in premium cost. I look forward to continuing our efforts in leading the charge in providing premium health plans to an under-served community." said Miller.

Miller has over 16 years of agricultural healthcare experience and is the current president and chief executive officer of the Saticoy Lemon Association. Representing over 170 Sunkist lemon grower members, the non-profit agricultural cooperative is responsible for marketing its grower members' fruit through their affiliation with Sunkist Growers, Inc. The Association was established in 1933 and currently operates three processing facilities throughout Ventura County.

"This is a significant milestone for our organization. I am deeply grateful to our Board of Trustees for supporting our vision. Empathy and passion are what led to the creation of the United Agricultural Benefit Trust," said Kirti Mutatkar, President, UnitedAg. "I am excited for what the future holds under Glenn's leadership as he brings a wealth of non-profit agricultural experience, which is vital for the growth and development of new health programs and services."

About UnitedAg

United Agricultural Benefit Trust, an association health plan founded in 1983 and sponsored by UnitedAg, was created to provide innovative health benefits for a strong and healthy agricultural industry. UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Salinas and Santa Maria and wellness centers throughout Central and Northern California. Today, United Agricultural Benefit Trust has grown to over 220 million in annual contributions and covers more than 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. To learn more, please visit www.unitedag.org.

