Adevinta (ASA) publishes its 2020 Annual Report

Oslo, 6 April 2021 - Adevinta ASA has released its 2020 Annual Report. It is available on www.adevinta.com/ir, and a printed copy may also be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: press@adevinta.com.



Reflecting on 2020, Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, said:

“Our top priorities throughout the year were to ensure our marketplace sites remained fully operational, to engage and support our users and customers, and to protect the health and safety of our employees.

“While we started the year with strong positive momentum, the Covid crisis changed the business environment dramatically in all our markets. However, recovery was encouragingly swift in many parts of our operations, and we achieved a robust performance in extremely challenging circumstances.

“There have also been some key strategic decisions, which will continue to guide and support our development in 2021 and subsequent years. The Board and Management Team have built a firm foundation for Adevinta to ensure we have the vision, people, and resources to pursue opportunities for growth as we evolve as a larger organisation.

“The trends that support the development of a digital economy are accelerating, and we see strong growth opportunities along with an increasing need for efficient online solutions, and more convenient digital user journeys. Professional users are rethinking their operating models and demanding more efficient digital content and advertising solutions. I believe online classifieds marketplaces will play a larger role in the lives of individual consumers too.

“In July 2020, we were very excited to announce the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group. Upon completion, this acquisition will transform Adevinta into a globally scaled pure-play online classifieds leader, with unparalleled scale in technology and talent. Adevinta will have leading market positions in 16 countries covering one billion people and with around three billion monthly visits.

“ Looking ahead, our strong client relationships and enhanced product offering will continue to support business development. Having world-class products, and the right people to build them, are essential to our success.”

