MSAB helps speed up investigations by detecting evidence even faster

MSAB, a global leader in forensic technology for mobile device investigations, announces the first of four planned main releases for 2021. The updated extraction solution, XRY, includes new hash matching functionality to identify suspect data as early as possible in the extraction process thus enabling examiners to make informed choices quickly and easily.

“In our ongoing mission to make our solutions better,” says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB. “Our three product suites latest releases, represent a substantial advance in the MSAB effort to help investigators speed up their operations, swiftly acquire more mobile data and take the data analysis to the next level.”

“Mobile phone security measures have grown increasingly sophisticated in recent years, with evolutions in passcode, thumbprints and facial recognition. In particular advanced encryption is a challenge for most law enforcement organizations,” says Mike Dickinson, Chief Business Development Officer. “At MSAB we understand that to access data, investigators need to bypass security locks or acquire passcodes. The latest XRY release includes integrated support for physical extraction that bypasses most locked Huawei Kirin devices.”

When it comes to data analysis, MSAB previously introduced the capability to automatically link profiles identified as related. This helps investigators focus on people of interest and build a complete profile of a person, using all possible available identifiers. The new release enhances this ability by introducing an updated “Connection view” feature to our analytical tool, XAMN Horizon. This facilitates faster linking and filtering of persons of interest in order to map the relationships between them.

Joel Bollö, CEO MSAB, joel.bollo@msab.com , +46 8739 0270

Mike Dickinson, CBDO MSAB, mike.dickinson@msab.com , +46 760 511 515





About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software that helps law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs, to carry out their missions. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. Read more at: www.msab.com

