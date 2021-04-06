Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

6 April 2021

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 22 March 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Generalist

Shares Average

issue price

per share Healthcare

Shares Average

issue price

per share 5 April 2021 375,458 68.04p 330,796 72.56p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows: