Issue of Equity

| Source: Downing FOUR VCT plc Downing FOUR VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
6 April 2021
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 22 March 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

DateGeneralist
 Shares		Average
 issue price
 per share		 Healthcare
 Shares		Average
 issue price
 per share
5 April 2021375,45868.04p 330,79672.56p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

  

Shares
in issue		Voting
 rights
per share		 

Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each47,684,29086041,008,489,400
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each19,560,88786016,822,362,820
Total Voting Rights  63,853,104,524