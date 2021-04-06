The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|747,815
|260.82
|195,047,205
|29 March 2021
|14,525
|296.32
|4,303,987
|30 March 2021
|14,555
|300.07
|4,367,507
|31 March 2021
|14,500
|304.46
|4,414,669
|Accumulated under the programme
|791,395
|263.00
|208,133,368
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 791,395 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.09% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
