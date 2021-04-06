Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, BELGIUM

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 6 April 2021, 08:30 CEST - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
March 30, 20213.07%0.14%3.21%

The latest notification, dated March 31, 2021, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 30, 2021
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

Transparency notifications are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

 

