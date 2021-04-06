AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2021 and the first quarter of the 2021 financial year

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In March 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 71 979 passengers, which is a 74.2% decrease compared to March 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 31 466 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 53.1% to 19 720 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 267 224 passengers, which is an 82.9% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 14.5% to 85 156 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 60.2% to 75 815 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2021 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:

 March
2021		March
2020		ChangeQ1 2021Q1 2020Change
Passengers71 979279 507-74.2%267 2241 566 730-82.9%
Finland - Sweden13 28671 030-81.3%56 077469 607-88.1%
Estonia - Finland55 419170 380-67.5%201 446847 818-76.2%
Estonia - Sweden3 27419 707-83.4%9 701140 544-93.1%
Latvia - Sweden018 390-100.0%0108 761-100.0%
       
Cargo Units31 46635 037-10.2%85 15699 617-14.5%
Finland - Sweden6 2176 565-5.3%16 95020 574-17.6%
Estonia - Finland21 52624 137-10.8%57 59564 739-11.0%
Estonia - Sweden3 7233 6262.7%10 61111 078-4.2%
Latvia - Sweden0709-100.0%03 226-100.0%
       
Passenger Vehicles19 72042 045-53.1%75 815190 292-60.2%
Finland - Sweden1 7144 126-58.5%7 73920 000-61.3%
Estonia - Finland17 91834 246-47.7%67 743151 492-55.3%
Estonia - Sweden881 504-94.1%3338 844-96.2%
Latvia - Sweden02 169-100.0%09 956-100.0%


COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in March 2021 and in the first quarter of the financial year.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
In the first quarter, operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended. Estonia-Finland statistics includes both shuttle and cargo operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended. Estonia-Sweden statistics includes operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.  

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. Finland-Sweden statistics reflect the operations of Turku-Stockholm route.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments
2021 03 ENG Q1