AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2021 and the first quarter of the 2021 financial year

In March 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 71 979 passengers, which is a 74.2% decrease compared to March 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 31 466 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 53.1% to 19 720 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 267 224 passengers, which is an 82.9% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 14.5% to 85 156 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 60.2% to 75 815 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2021 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:

March

2021 March

2020 Change Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change Passengers 71 979 279 507 -74.2% 267 224 1 566 730 -82.9% Finland - Sweden 13 286 71 030 -81.3% 56 077 469 607 -88.1% Estonia - Finland 55 419 170 380 -67.5% 201 446 847 818 -76.2% Estonia - Sweden 3 274 19 707 -83.4% 9 701 140 544 -93.1% Latvia - Sweden 0 18 390 -100.0% 0 108 761 -100.0% Cargo Units 31 466 35 037 -10.2% 85 156 99 617 -14.5% Finland - Sweden 6 217 6 565 -5.3% 16 950 20 574 -17.6% Estonia - Finland 21 526 24 137 -10.8% 57 595 64 739 -11.0% Estonia - Sweden 3 723 3 626 2.7% 10 611 11 078 -4.2% Latvia - Sweden 0 709 -100.0% 0 3 226 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 19 720 42 045 -53.1% 75 815 190 292 -60.2% Finland - Sweden 1 714 4 126 -58.5% 7 739 20 000 -61.3% Estonia - Finland 17 918 34 246 -47.7% 67 743 151 492 -55.3% Estonia - Sweden 88 1 504 -94.1% 333 8 844 -96.2% Latvia - Sweden 0 2 169 -100.0% 0 9 956 -100.0%



COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in March 2021 and in the first quarter of the financial year.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

In the first quarter, operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended. Estonia-Finland statistics includes both shuttle and cargo operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

In the first quarter, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended. Estonia-Sweden statistics includes operations of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

In the first quarter, cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended. Finland-Sweden statistics reflect the operations of Turku-Stockholm route.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

In the first quarter, operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.



Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment