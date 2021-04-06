Leonovus Awarded a Software Supply Arrangement by the Government of Canada

OTTAWA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) today announces that on March 31, 2021, the Systems Software Procurement Division of Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC), on behalf of Canada, awarded Leonovus a purchasing arrangement for Leonovus' software. PWGSC, on behalf of Canada, has implemented the Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) procurement vehicle for the delivery of various off-the-shelf software licenses and related software maintenance and support, as required by Canada in support of its various programs, operational needs, and projects.



"Any of the over 100 government departments or agencies can now buy Leonovus' software 'off the shelf' , which is a huge milestone for the Company. The Canadian government's burgeoning requirement to embrace the cloud or hybrid architectures is our sweet spot with secure and smart data management. We announced that we were nominated and accepted into Innovation Canada's Accelerated Growth Service (AGS) two weeks ago. The AGS assigns a federal innovation advisor to the Company. The AGS now combined with the SLSA accelerates government and international software sales opportunities," said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus Inc.

"The SLSA results from three years of continuous product development, introduction, testing, and Leonovus software marketing to various government departments. As noted in previous news releases, the Departments of Agriculture, Justice, and National Defence successfully tested our software. With the SLSA procurement vehicle in place, which greatly simplifies the purchasing process, we plan on increasing sales and marketing resources to unlock significant revenue potential that is targeted specifically at the government market," said Gaffney.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer an organization what it needs for a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own, or it can easily integrate with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises, in the cloud, or both. It extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources. And it supplies these cybersecurity capabilities for the full lifespan of the data and beyond.

The flexible and straightforward solution does not require changes in the method of data use. Applications, services, and users all interact with the data the same way they always have. The system ensures the right users get access to the correct data at the right time, but securely.

In addition to working with existing systems, the Leonovus solution aids in the organization's digital transformation by enabling ultramodern data concepts necessary for the data-driven world. These capabilities are included in an automated solution requiring little operations effort and no new skills or expertise needed.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to potential revenue opportunities within the Canadian Federal Government. Additional factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Leonovus' growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Leonovus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on Leonovus' public filings, including its most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

