The global thermal interface materials market for 5G accounted for $434.5 million in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach $908.9 million by 2026

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Interface Materials Market for 5G: Focus on Various Kinds of Thermal Interface Materials (Thermal Pads, Gels, Greases, Phase Change Materials, Taps, Graphite Sheets, and Gap Fillers) and Their Application Segments (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045466/?utm_source=GNW





Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the global thermal interface materials market consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the thermal interface materials industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by thermal interface materials manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, product launches have led to the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the thermal interface materials market’s competitive landscape. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Parker Hannifin Corp, Laird Technologies, Inc., and Henkel Corporation.

For instance, In July 2020, Dow launched a thermally conductive gel for sensitive electronic components targeting 5G technology, called DOWSIL TC-3065 thermal gel. This gel can be used for ethernet switches, optical transceivers, and routers.



In September 2020, Parker Hannifin Corp launched a new thermal interface material called THERM-A-GAPTM GEL 37, especially for 5G telecom infrastructure equipment and the automotive in-cabin market at a very competitive price point.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• South America

• U.K.

• China

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________