Share buy-back programme - week 13

Date         06.04.2021

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement 

150,700		 

599.69		 

90,373,228
29 March 20212,000614.901,229,800
30 March 20212,000618.871,237,740
31 March 20212,000625.501,251,000
01 April 2021000
02 April 2021000
Total under the share buy-back programme 

156,700		 

600.46		 

94,091,768

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
      ·317,300 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
100615XCSE20210329 9:04:07.072641
93615XCSE20210329 9:04:07.072641
7615XCSE20210329 9:04:28.625750
100615XCSE20210329 9:04:28.625750
182615XCSE20210329 9:18:55.659609
18615XCSE20210329 9:18:55.659614
181614XCSE20210329 10:16:08.644477
19614XCSE20210329 10:18:05.432087
100615XCSE20210329 11:53:16.818027
45615XCSE20210329 11:53:44.332935
28615XCSE20210329 11:53:44.332935
70615XCSE20210329 11:53:44.332935
57615XCSE20210329 11:53:44.358108
100615XCSE20210329 12:44:20.058293
100615XCSE20210329 13:51:15.255841
200615XCSE20210329 14:47:59.092136
200615XCSE20210329 15:04:59.618354
165615XCSE20210329 16:04:08.145865
70615XCSE20210329 16:04:08.145865
145615XCSE20210329 16:04:08.170144
20615XCSE20210329 16:04:08.189819
200620XCSE20210330 10:12:34.359339
46619XCSE20210330 10:12:34.639138
54619XCSE20210330 10:12:34.783601
98618XCSE20210330 10:22:23.790466
16619XCSE20210330 10:52:14.403125
2619XCSE20210330 11:11:20.946881
22619XCSE20210330 11:35:05.182124
110619XCSE20210330 11:37:03.268694
70619XCSE20210330 11:40:58.346061
17619XCSE20210330 11:40:58.346061
11619XCSE20210330 11:40:58.346061
52619XCSE20210330 11:40:58.346129
52618XCSE20210330 11:41:41.664876
150618XCSE20210330 13:20:04.048254
18618XCSE20210330 13:21:59.653895
47618XCSE20210330 13:21:59.653895
70618XCSE20210330 13:21:59.653895
65618XCSE20210330 13:21:59.653895
12617XCSE20210330 13:44:46.455154
20617XCSE20210330 13:44:46.455184
118617XCSE20210330 13:44:46.455186
150616XCSE20210330 13:44:46.996149
17617XCSE20210330 14:51:34.925847
49618XCSE20210330 15:43:57.120197
200620XCSE20210330 15:56:31.778023
334621XCSE20210330 16:24:17.374425
200627XCSE20210331 13:01:15.466761
10627XCSE20210331 14:01:03.043975
290627XCSE20210331 14:01:03.043975
150626XCSE20210331 14:09:15.321502
42626XCSE20210331 14:29:08.953533
52626XCSE20210331 14:51:59.733039
100628XCSE20210331 15:22:21.387794
56626XCSE20210331 16:03:14.550206
100625XCSE20210331 16:03:21.085191
98626XCSE20210331 16:09:27.205683
50626XCSE20210331 16:09:40.464333
52626XCSE20210331 16:12:26.693084
3625XCSE20210331 16:18:01.845986
197625XCSE20210331 16:18:01.845990
55625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
70625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
3625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
26625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
2625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
131625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
5625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
16625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
35625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935791
50625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935866
7625XCSE20210331 16:20:09.935874
29621XCSE20210331 16:37:30.126442
29621XCSE20210331 16:42:53.344276
81621XCSE20210331 16:44:10.113284
61621XCSE20210331 16:44:47.137606

