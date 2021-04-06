English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 06.04.2021

Share buy-back programme - week 13

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



150,700



599.69



90,373,228 29 March 2021 2,000 614.90 1,229,800 30 March 2021 2,000 618.87 1,237,740 31 March 2021 2,000 625.50 1,251,000 01 April 2021 0 0 0 02 April 2021 0 0 0 Total under the share buy-back programme



156,700



600.46



94,091,768

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

·317,300 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO





Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 100 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:07.072641 93 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:07.072641 7 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:28.625750 100 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:28.625750 182 615 XCSE 20210329 9:18:55.659609 18 615 XCSE 20210329 9:18:55.659614 181 614 XCSE 20210329 10:16:08.644477 19 614 XCSE 20210329 10:18:05.432087 100 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:16.818027 45 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.332935 28 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.332935 70 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.332935 57 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.358108 100 615 XCSE 20210329 12:44:20.058293 100 615 XCSE 20210329 13:51:15.255841 200 615 XCSE 20210329 14:47:59.092136 200 615 XCSE 20210329 15:04:59.618354 165 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.145865 70 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.145865 145 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.170144 20 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.189819 200 620 XCSE 20210330 10:12:34.359339 46 619 XCSE 20210330 10:12:34.639138 54 619 XCSE 20210330 10:12:34.783601 98 618 XCSE 20210330 10:22:23.790466 16 619 XCSE 20210330 10:52:14.403125 2 619 XCSE 20210330 11:11:20.946881 22 619 XCSE 20210330 11:35:05.182124 110 619 XCSE 20210330 11:37:03.268694 70 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346061 17 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346061 11 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346061 52 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346129 52 618 XCSE 20210330 11:41:41.664876 150 618 XCSE 20210330 13:20:04.048254 18 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895 47 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895 70 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895 65 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895 12 617 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.455154 20 617 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.455184 118 617 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.455186 150 616 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.996149 17 617 XCSE 20210330 14:51:34.925847 49 618 XCSE 20210330 15:43:57.120197 200 620 XCSE 20210330 15:56:31.778023 334 621 XCSE 20210330 16:24:17.374425 200 627 XCSE 20210331 13:01:15.466761 10 627 XCSE 20210331 14:01:03.043975 290 627 XCSE 20210331 14:01:03.043975 150 626 XCSE 20210331 14:09:15.321502 42 626 XCSE 20210331 14:29:08.953533 52 626 XCSE 20210331 14:51:59.733039 100 628 XCSE 20210331 15:22:21.387794 56 626 XCSE 20210331 16:03:14.550206 100 625 XCSE 20210331 16:03:21.085191 98 626 XCSE 20210331 16:09:27.205683 50 626 XCSE 20210331 16:09:40.464333 52 626 XCSE 20210331 16:12:26.693084 3 625 XCSE 20210331 16:18:01.845986 197 625 XCSE 20210331 16:18:01.845990 55 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 70 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 3 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 26 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 2 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 131 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 5 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 16 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 35 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791 50 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935866 7 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935874 29 621 XCSE 20210331 16:37:30.126442 29 621 XCSE 20210331 16:42:53.344276 81 621 XCSE 20210331 16:44:10.113284 61 621 XCSE 20210331 16:44:47.137606

Attachment