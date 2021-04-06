New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045465/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Nursing Homes, Elderly Care Centers, and Home-Use)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• EU5 – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rising Number of Startups Driving Innovation

• Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

• Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Among the Geriatric Population

• Growing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases across the Globe



Market Challenges



• High Upfront Cost of Device

• Side-Effects Associated with Long-Term Usage



Market Opportunities



• Development of Smart CPAP Devices

• Digitization of Device Training Modules to Promote Adoption



Key Companies Profiled



Airon Corporation, APEX MEDICAL CORP., Asahi Kasei Corporation, BMC Medical Co., Ltd, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, General Electric Company, Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Medical Depot, Inc. dba drives DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medtronic Plc, ResMed, Inc., Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical) and VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of CPAP devices in the market?

• What are the key regulations which influence the adoption of CPAP devices in the market?

• What are some of the key brands in the global and regional CPAP market?

• Who are the top competitors in each region?

• What are some of the key factors influencing the growth in adopting CPAP devices across the globe?

• How do the brands compare against each other in terms of unit shipments?

• What are the fastest-growing countries in terms of CPAP adoption?

• Which are the key diseases driving the adoption of CPAP devices across the world?

• What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the global CPAP market?

• Who are the most common end-users of CPAP devices, and how are the end-use segment expected to grow in the future?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Epidemiological Landscape

This section includes exhaustive information on the epidemiology of key disease indications for the CPAP domain.



• Patent Scenario

This section encompasses a description of the current patent landscape in the continuous positive airway pressure field.



• Regulatory Framework

This section comprises the information on the regulatory framework for various regulatory bodies associated with granting approval to CPAP devices.



• Impact of COVID-19



This section of the report encompasses the following:

o Impact on CPAP Demand and Supply

o Regional Impact

o Future Impact (Short-, mid-, and long-term)



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2020-2026) for different end-users

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth



Expert Quote



“At present, what we have is heavy demand for CPAP devices due to the emergency regulatory authorizations made by FDA to use CPAP devices during the treatment of COVID-19. Will this demand remain high in the future when the healthcare industry is normalizing? It remains to be seen. The general idea is that it will gradually reduce back to normal, the rate of which depends on the type of recovery pattern from COVID-19”.



Scope of the Global CPAP Market



The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global CPAP market by each of the aforementioned segments.



The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global CPAP market, including a thorough analysis of the different end-users.The study also provides exhaustive information on disease epidemiology, competitive landscape, brand share landscape, market share of the leading players, number of CPAP units shipped, as well as other vital information with respect to the global CPAP market.



The report considers CPAP device and Ventilators (offering CPAP mode) manufacturers.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• EU5

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-World

