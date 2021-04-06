New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045464/?utm_source=GNW

• CDSS Type (Conventional and Advanced)

• Application (Preventive Care, Diagnostics, Follow-Up Management, Others (Planning, Implementation, etc.)

• End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users (Nursing Homes, Elderly Care Centers, etc.)

• User Interactivity (Active CDSS and Passive CDSS)

• Model (Knowledge-Based and Non-Knowledge Based)

• Delivery Mode (On-Premise CDSS and Cloud-Based CDSS)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Growing Emphasis on Reducing Medical Errors and Hospital Readmission Rates to Reduce Healthcare Costs

• Rise in the Number of Chronic Diseases

• Technological Advancements in the Field of Information Technology

• Shortage of Healthcare Workforce to Drive Demand for CDSS

• Partnerships between CDSS Vendors and Cloud-Based Service Providers



Market Challenges



• Reluctance of Clinicians to use CDSS Systems due to Computer Illiteracy

• Lack of Interoperability among CDSS and EHR

• Data Security and Privacy Concerns



Market Opportunities



• Integration of CDSS with Blockchain

• Collaborations with Precision Medicine Providers

• Business Expansion in the Emerging Markets

• Product Differentiation



Key Companies Profiled



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, McKesson Corporation, RELX Group, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Epic Systems Corporation, Hearst Corporation, Inferscience, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH), Oncology Analytics, Inc., Persivia Inc., and VisualDx. In addition, the report also provides snapshots for three players, namely, CureMD Healthcare, RAMPmedical Henisaja GmbH, and The Medical Algorithms Company Limited.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of CDSS as well as the market dynamics influencing it?

• What are the key regulations governing the CDSS market in key regions?

• What are the technological developments which are expected to have the maximum influence on the global CDSS market?

• Who are the leading players to hold significant dominance on the global CDSS market currently?

• What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market?

• What are some of the major factors which are expected to influence the growth in adoption of CDSS across the globe?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by leading players in the global CDSS market landscape?

• What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of CDSS, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

• Which countries contribute to the major share of the current demand, and which ones hold significant scope for growth during the next 10 years?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Industry Analysis

o Ecosystem Analysis

o Evidence-Based Analysis

o Entry Barriers to Adoption/Implementation

o Regulatory Framework

o Patent Landscape



• Impact of COVID-19



This section of the report encompasses the following:

o Key Trends

o Scenario Competitive Analysis (Pre-COVID, During-COVID, and Post-COVID-19)

o Effect on Competitive Landscape and Product Demand

o Regional Impact

o Future Perspective and Recommendations



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth

• Company revenue share analysis for 2019



Expert Quote



“The clinical decision support systems of the future are expected to be developed to leverage data to make observations which are not interpretable by humans. Healthcare IT systems in the future are expected to leverage cutting-edge technology as an enabler to make clinical care more streamlined and accurate. The technology is still in its nascent stage. One of the strong points of this technology is that it improves with time. Continuous input from clinicians, patients, and other stakeholders will be essential for correctly implementing the technology to enhance meaningful uses, reduce costs, and improve treatment outcomes.”



Scope of the Global CDSS Market



The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global CDSS market by each of the segments mentioned above.



The research report constitutes an in-depth study of the global CDSS market, including a thorough analysis of revenues generated from the use of CDSS in professional healthcare settings. Based on the product launches, approvals, and ongoing strategic collaborations, as well as business expansions, the market size and potential for the forecast period of 2021-2030 have been estimated.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-World

