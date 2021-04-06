The urban air mobility industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to have a significant growth of CAGR 27.37% based on the values during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035

New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Range, Application, Ecosystem, Operation, End-User, Platform Architecture, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045461/?utm_source=GNW

• What is the expected revenue generated by the global urban air mobility market during the forecast period 2023-2035?

• What are the recent trends in the end-use application segment?

• Who are the key players in the urban air mobility market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

• What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase its market share in the industry?

• Which applications of the aerial vehicles and drones are expected to dominate the market in 2035?

• What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the urban air mobility market?

• What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the urban air mobility market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) by 2035?



Global Urban Air Mobility Market Forecast, 2023-2035



The urban air mobility industry analysis projects the market to have a significant growth of CAGR 27.37% based on the values during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market by 2035 with a share of 39.27%. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, but China is expected to acquire a major share in 2035 due to the increase in the population and traffic congestion in megacities in the country.



The urban air mobility market has gained huge importance in the past few years.This is due to the rising demand for an alternate mode of transportation that is quicker and more efficient than the current transportation services.



Several government agencies and associations have started drafting policies and regulations to make sure that the airspace is managed to enable higher and safer operations of the aircraft and drones.



Scope of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market



The global urban air mobility market research provides the market information for segmentation, such as the classification of the vehicles based on their range and application, as well as the ecosystem, operations, end-use industry, and platform architecture. The market analysis examines the urban air mobility market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the urban air mobility industry.The report largely focuses on providing market information for the air mobility vehicles covering various segments, products, applications, and regions.



The travel range included less than 20 kilometers, 20 – 100 kilometers, 100-400 kilometers, and greater than 400 kilometers.The applications were classified into passenger transportation, cargo transportation, medical and emergency aid transportation, and food delivery.



The market is further segmented into operation, end-use industry, and platform architecture such as fixed-wing, rotor-wing, and others.



The urban air mobility market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Urban Air Mobility Industry



The key players in the global urban air mobility market include Acubed by Airbus S.A.S.(U.S.), Airspace Experience Technologies (U.S.), Aurora Flight Sciences (U.S.), Bell Textron Inc (U.S.), DELOREAN AEROSPACE (U.S.), EHang (China), EVE Air Mobility (U.S.), Joby Aviation (U.S.), Kitty Hawk (U.S.), Lilium GmbH (Germany), NEVA Aerospace (U.K.), Opener (U.S.), Pipistrel Group (Slovenia), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), and other key players.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Switzerland

• Netherlands

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Singapore

• South Korea

• Rest-of-the-Word

