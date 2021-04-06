Opportunities in the North American Gastrointestinal (GI) Drugs Market to 2027 - GI Drugs Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Between 2020 and 2027

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Drug Class; Route of Administration; Application; and Distribution Channel, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 31,664.45 million by 2027 from US$ 21,292.53 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America gastrointestinal drugs market and the factors driving the market growth along with those hindering it.



In 2019, the acid neutralizers segment accounted for the highest share of the market. However, the biologics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The CAGR of the biologics segment has the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to growing product development and increasing product launches in the market.



The growth of the North America Gastrointestinal Drugs market is mainly attributed to rising prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, and increase in development of biologics. However, side effects associated with the drugs will restrict the market growth.



Bausch Health; AbbVie Inc; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are among the leading companies operating in the North America Gastrointestinal Drugs market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - by Drug Class

1.3.2 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - by Route of Administration

1.3.3 North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - by Application

1.3.4 North America Gastrointestinal drugs Market - by Distribution Channel

1.3.5 North America Gastrointestinal drugs Market - by Country



2. North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Prevalence of Gastrointestinal (GI) Diseases

5.1.2 Increase in Development of Biologics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Side Effects Associated With The Drugs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Investment in Research Activities and Growing Pipeline of GI Candidates

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Biosimilars

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market - North America Analysis



7. North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - by Drug Class



8. North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Analysis - by Route of Administration



9. North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Analysis - by Application



10. North America Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel



11. Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Gastrointestinal drugs Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Company Profiles

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health

AbbVie Inc

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

