North American Biosafety Cabinets Future Trends and Market Outlook 2020-2027: Increasing Adoption of Cell-Based and Regenerative Therapies

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biosafety Cabinets Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; End Users, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Biosafety Cabinets Market was valued at US$ 76.62 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 147.31 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%during 2020-2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the North American biosafety cabinets market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on type, the North American biosafety cabinets market is segmented into class I, class II, and class III. In 2019, the class II type segment held a larger share of the market. Also, the same segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



The growth of the North American biosafety cabinets market is attributed to the rising research and development activities coupled with growing adoption of biosafety cabinets is estimated to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of biosafety cabinets limits the growth of market in this region.



The demand of biosafety cabinets has increased in the region due to COVID-19 as the focus of healthcare is to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic, and conduct the maximum number of tests possible each day to maximize diagnosis thereby managing the disease. In addition, as per the regulations by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), live sample testing is mandatory to be performed in a controlled environment thereby leading to a surge in the demand for biosafety cabinets in the North America.



Esco Group of Companies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Azbil Telstar, Baker, and NuAireInc. are among the leading companies operating in the North American biosafety cabinets market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Biosafety Cabinets Market - by Type

1.3.2 North America Biosafety Cabinets Market - by End User

1.3.3 North America Biosafety Cabinets Market - by Region



2. Biosafety Cabinets Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Biosafety Cabinets- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Biosafety Cabinets Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Technological Advancements in Biosafety Cabinets

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 High Cost and Maintenance of Biosafety Cabinets

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Rapid Development in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Cell-Based and Regenerative Therapies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Biosafety Cabinets Market - Regional Analysis

6.1 North America Biosafety Cabinets Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis



7. Biosafety Cabinets Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biosafety Cabinets Market Revenue Share, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.2.1 North America Biosafety Cabinets Market , by Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Class I

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Class I: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Class II

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Class II: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Class III

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Class III: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Biosafety Cabinets Market - by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biosafety Cabinets Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

8.4 Academic and Research Institutions

8.5 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.6 Other End Users



9. Biosafety Cabinets Market - Regional Analysis

9.1 North America: Biosafety Cabinets Market

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 North America: Biosafety Cabinets Market, - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.3 North America: Biosafety Cabinets Market, by Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.4 North America: Biosafety Cabinets Market, by End User - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.5 North America: Biosafety Cabinets Market, by Country, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.1.6 US: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.7 Canada: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

9.1.8 Mexico: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Biosafety Cabinets Market

10.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

Esco Group of Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Azbil Telstar

Baker

NuAire Inc.



