Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market Analysis to 2025, Featuring Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Showa Glove Co., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd and More

The Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market was valued USD 1048.04 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 7.46% to reach USD 1531.77 Million by 2025. Anticipated growth in the region can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the benefits of using industrial gloves from protection against harmful chemicals, cuts, among others.



The Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market is segmented based on product type, type, end-user, purpose, company and region. Based on type, the market can be segregated into nitrile rubber, latex, vinyl rubber, neoprene rubber, polyethylene, butyl rubber and others. Among these, nitrile rubber led the market with share of 36.59% in 2019 as use of nitrile rubber offers exceptional flexibility to the gloves, thereby, contributing to the leading share of the segment.



Major players operating in the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market are Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Showa Glove Co., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Mapa Professional, 3M Co., Towa Corporation, MSA Safety Incorporated, White Glove Co.Ltd., Midas Safety Inc, Corporate Station Bangladesh and Nacol Industrial Company Limited, among others.

Market leaders are entering into joint ventures or acquiring domestic players to achieve a strong foothold in domestic markets. Leading players in APAC are regularly acquiring majority or minority stakes in regional players to expand their market share and presence. Ansell Ltd. acquired Ringers Gloves in 2019, strengthening Ansell's market position in impact protection and oil & gas segment, in addition to benefit from Ringer's highly creative design capability.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market based on product type, type, end-user, purpose, company and country distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Disposable Gloves, Re Usable Gloves)

6.2.2. By Type (Nitrile Rubber, Latex(Natural Rubber), Vinyl Rubber, Neoprene Rubber, Polyethylene, Butyl Rubber, Others)

6.2.3. By End User (Health Care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Mining Including Oil & Gas, Others)

6.2.4. By Purpose (Multi-Purpose, Cut Protection, Oil Repellent, Thermal [Arc Flash] Protection, Special Protection, Others)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Country

6.3. Product Market Map

6.4. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis

6.4.1. India Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.2. China Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.3. Indonesia Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.4. South Korea Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.5. Thailand Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.6. Vietnam Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.7. Malaysia Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.8. Pakistan Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.9. Bangladesh Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.10. Cambodia Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.11. Myanmar Industrial Gloves Market Outlook

6.4.12. Laos Industrial Gloves Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Pricing Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Ansell Limited

10.2. Honeywell International Inc.

10.3. Showa Glove Co.

10.4. Top Glove Corporation Bhd

10.5. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

10.6. Mapa Professional

10.7. 3M Co.

10.8. Towa Corporation

10.9. MSA Safety Incorporated

10.10. White Glove Co.Ltd.

10.11. Midas Safety Inc

10.12. Corporate Station Bangladesh

10.13. Nacol Industrial Company Limited



11. Strategic Recommendations

