Global $6.6 Billion Predictive Dialer Software Market to 2026

The "Global Predictive Dialer Software Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Predictive Dialer Software Market size is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 35% CAGR during the forecast period.

Predictive dialer software is based on statistical algorithms that helps in predicting the availability of contact center agents and assess the standard time for answering a phone call. The rate of dialing is then regulated on the basis of these two factors. In order to acquire a high number of customers, Businesses are extensively adopting predictive dialer systems.

Moreover, predictive dialer is capable of dialing numbers from a list of phone numbers and can identify voicemail messages, disconnected phone numbers, busy signals, and unanswered numbers. This advanced system potentially enables companies to keep their customers updated about an emergency and service problems.



Several businesses across the globe are using predictive dialer software to get benefitted from automated dialer technology. This technology helps in connecting companies with their customers in real-time. With the help of this software, contact center agents can adjust the calling rate effectively depending on the sales benchmarks and quotas. The software also enables agents to access valuable information about customers and can fix the next call.



Predictive dialer software helps the contact center agents to efficiently manage high call volumes. The software also assists businesses to enhance the efficiency and productivity of agents even with a less workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to boost the demand for predictive dialer software because many companies are inclined to work with a restricted workforce amidst the pandemic.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Five9, Inc., NICE Ltd., RingCentral, Inc., Agile CRM, ChaseData Corporation, Convoso, Inc., PhoneBurner, Star2Billing S.L., VanillaSoft, Inc., and Ytel, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Predictive Dialer Software Market by Component

3.1 Global Predictive Dialer Software (Without Services) Market by Region

3.2 Global Predictive Dialer Software Services Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Predictive Dialer Software Market by Deployment Type

4.1 Global On-premise Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Cloud Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Predictive Dialer Software Market by Enterprise Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Predictive Dialer Software Market by End User

6.1 Global IT & Telecom Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region

6.2 Global Government Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region

6.3 Global BFSI Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region

6.4 Global Healthcare Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region

6.5 Global Others Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Predictive Dialer Software Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Five9, Inc.

NICE Ltd.

RingCentral, Inc.

Agile CRM

ChaseData Corporation

Convoso, Inc.

PhoneBurner

Star2Billing S.L.

VanillaSoft, Inc.

Ytel, Inc.

