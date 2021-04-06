SimCorp A/S – Share buyback program

Company announcement no. 13/2021

On February 10, 2021 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 20.0m, to be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 95,900 772.28 74,061,489 March 29, 2021 2,000 772.67 1,545,340 March 30, 2021 2,000 780.73 1,561,460 March 31, 2021 1,500 788.06 1,182,090 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 101,400 772.69 78,350,379

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 800,701 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 9.5m (approx. DKK 70.4m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

