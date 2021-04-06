Surgical Stapler Market revenue to cross USD 7.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Surgical Stapler Market by Product (Linear Staplers, Circular Staplers, Skin Staplers, Endoscopic Staplers), Technology (Manual, Powered), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), Surgery (Gynaecology Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of surgical staplers will cross $7.5 billion by 2027.

Growing number of cases of bowel cancer, demand for fast-recovering surgery techniques and increasing population of obese individuals in developed countries are some factors supporting the market growth. The surge in manufacturing of surgical staplers with improved features will result in increased product demand, thereby boosting the market expansion. Furthermore, the demand for elective caesarean deliveries especially in developed economies will in turn trigger the adoption of surgical staplers in the gynecology surgeries.

Surgical staplers have witnessed substantial advancements in last couple of decades. As the volume of surgeries around the globe is increasing, surgical staplers have become the potential alternative to sutures in various surgeries. Surgical staplers came a long way in terms of their design, operation, mechanical performance and efficiency which were used more than a decade ago. Recently, an article by the U.S. FDA regarding surgical stapler safety, stated that the continuous innovation has improved stapler safety especially in the internal surgical staplers used in transection, resection and creation of anastomosis. Moreover, the advent of disposable surgical staplers, powered staplers, and use of software in staplers are further impacting their acceptance in the market.

The linear staplers segment in the surgical stapler market accounted for more than USD 1.20 billion in 2020. Linear stapling technique is preferred in total laparoscopic gastrectomy over other stapling types owing to its ability of easy access to abdominal cavity through a trocar and a better visual field. The linear staplers are simple in design and convenient for the surgeons. Additionally, these staplers reduce the post-operative complications such as bleeding and other infections.

The surgical stapler market for powered segment is anticipated to showcase 8.5% growth rate till 2027 led by substantial rise in number of surgeries. The powered staplers assist doctors in addressing the fatigue issue on account of increased volume of patients in hospitals. Some of the major advantages offered by the powered staplers include its ability of wound closure without the need for manual force and fewer leakage.

The disposable category in the surgical stapler market is projected to attain a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. The disposable staplers are made up of medical grade plastic. Major factors responsible for the segment growth includes the better time efficiency due to pre-sterilization of devices and reduced risk of surgical site infections (SSIs) post-surgery. Moreover, ability of disposable staplers to negate the concerns related to communicable diseases will result in high product demand.

The surgical stapler market for bariatric surgery segment exceeded captured USD 1.18 billion in 2020 impelled by the increasing prevalence of obesity and other obesity-related comorbid conditions. According to the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), the total number of bariatric procedures recorded rose from 252,000 in 2018 to 256,000 in 2019.

China dominated the Asia Pacific surgical stapler market and was valued at more than USD 241 million in 2020. The country is observing rise in number of gynecology surgeries performed annually. According to the data published by the West China Second University Hospital of Sichuan University in the Gynecology department, the total surgical volume recorded rise of 16.2% in 2019 as compared to 2018. Apart from the rise in number of surgeries, the country also recorded surge in usage of sophisticated products, advanced research and other areas. In addition, the country finds itself in the list of higher caesarean delivery rate around the world. All such factors in conjunction with increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising bariatric surgery volume will contribute to the market value.

Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon, 3M, Purple Surgical, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are among the key companies operating in the market. Getting clearance from regulatory authorities and launching new products is among key strategy followed by the players functioning in the market.

