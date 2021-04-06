Global autonomous last mile delivery market size to record 19.15% CAGR through 2028

Selbyville, Delaware, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimates cite that global autonomous last mile delivery market is likely to generate revenues worth USD 12.24 billion in 2021 and will account for USD 41.74 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 19.15% during the study period. This growth can be primarily attributed to growing demand for fast delivery systems and shifting preferences towards adopting delivery drones.

Furthermore, the study talks about the several market segmentations and elaborates on their individual impact on the revenue prospects of this industry vertical. It also describes the geographical landscape as well as the competitive arena in detail, allowing for high-profitability as well as a competitive lead for companies or individuals looking to invest in this market space.

Considered as one of the most cumbersome and expensive aspects of logistic processes, autonomous last mile delivery primarily involves the use of remotely operated vehicles or drones used for delivering objects. The delivery usually eliminates the need for human intervention or labor costs, thereby stimulating the industry outlook.

The increased need for fast deliveries is one of the key factors driving the studied market’s growth. With increased technology and growing competition among eminent logistics and e-commerce players, the delivery time has drastically reduced. Moreover, some e-commerce giants are also delivering products within a few days, putting significant pressure on companies to decrease their delivery time. Here, the critical problem is the management of last mile logistics operations. Hence, enterprises are aiming to deploy technologies, such as autonomous drones, vehicles, and bots. These technologies display the potential for lower delivery time and error.

Rapid expansion and highly competitive nature of the e-commerce sector has resulted in major companies focusing towards technological breakthroughs in order to reduce the overall delivery time, which in turn is contributing towards global autonomous last mile delivery industry remuneration.

On the contrary, strict regulatory outlook and lack of inadequate infrastructure could potentially hamper the remuneration scale of global autonomous last mile delivery industry.

Highlighting the geographical reach

The overall market, based on regional scope, is fragmented on the basis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America

According to reliable predictions, autonomous last mile delivery industry size in North America is anticipated to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 19.81% through 2028. Proliferating e-commerce sales, early adoption of the technology, and extreme weather conditions, especially in Canada, are favoring the regional market outlook.

In Canada, the widespread geography and extreme weather conditions often create problems for people in remote locations to acquire daily essential products, further making it a complicated and costly process. This has led to the development of the country's e-commerce sector, owing to mobile and internet technology advancements, free returns, and comfort in online shopping. Moreover, with e-commerce sales proliferating, the consumer preferences and expectations towards the delivery process have also enhanced. Hence, such factors are expected to strengthen the deployment of autonomous technologies in the last mile delivery process, thereby fueling the Canadian autonomous last mile delivery market on a growth path.

Europe

Europe autonomous last mile delivery market share is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 19.40% between 2021 and 2028. Flourishing e-commerce sector, increasing utilization of delivery drones for supplying medical products amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and presence of well-established retail manufacturing sector is facilitating the business scenario in Europe.

France is among the countries hosting the largest e-commerce sector. This rise in the e-commerce industry is anticipated to assist in the adoption of autonomous technologies in the last mile deliveries, owing to their cost-effective capabilities. Furthermore, the country began using robots in medical institutes to carry out different tasks, including disinfecting rooms, in the wake of the COVDI-19 outbreak. Similarly, restaurants have also started experimenting by deploying robots to decrease human contact, incorporating innovative solutions to facilitate social distancing.

Asia-Pacific

Autonomous last mile delivery market size in Asia-Pacific is set to record a 18.14% CAGR during 2021-2028, owing to booming online retail platforms, favorable government initiatives, and technological developments.

E-commerce sector has seen tremendous growth, experiencing significant benefits. The use of drones for delivery purposes require innovative logistics support to enhance the overall process. Hence, multiple regulations associated with drones have been methodically established to make India among the leading countries in the drone delivery segment. Additionally, several companies are commencing the use of drones for delivery purposes.

For instance, companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo, have allegedly gained consent from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct trail fly drone deliveries across the country. Hence, these factors influence the demand for autonomous delivery services, simultaneously boosting the autonomous last mile delivery market in India.

Latin America

Latin America autonomous last mile delivery industry is likely to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 17.02% through 2028. The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has resulted in consumer preferences towards opting for drone delivery technologies. In addition, growing e-commerce sector and relevant technological advancements are complementing the business dynamics in Latin America.

In Mexico, the majority of the population are internet users, with a large sum of people using smartphones. Moreover, with smartphone costs reducing and rising trends in internet usage, the e-commerce sector is expected to gain significant traction in the country during the considered years. This will further influence the adoption of autonomous technologies in the last mile delivery process.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has opened several opportunities for drone delivery technologies to display growth trends across Mexico. For instance, in July, the government deployed drones to deliver facemasks to hospitals across the nation to prevent human contact. Hence, the factors mentioned above are predicted to open multiple avenues for Mexico?s autonomous last mile delivery market in the next few years.

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Aerial Delivery Drones

Self-Driving Vehicles

Ground Delivery Bots





Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Solution (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Services

Software

Hardware





Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Range (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Long Range (>20 km)

Short Range (<20 km)





Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Application Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Logistics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Others





Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Geographical Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

North America

Canada

United States





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America





Europe

Italy

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa





Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Competitive Dynamics (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2028)

Robby Technologies Inc.

Eliport

Walmart Inc.

Waymo LLC

United Parcel Service

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corp.

Zipline

Marathon Targets

Nuro

Savioke Inc.

Starship Technologies

Matternet Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Flytrex

Flirtey

Drone Delivery Canada

Amazon.com Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

