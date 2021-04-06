The Global Robotic Process Automation Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 31.5% Between 2020 and 2026

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The robotic process automation market was evaluated at US$2.039 billion for the year 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period.



Robotic Process Automation refers to the process of automating the tedious and repetitive tasks in an organization through the use of robots. According to UiPath, a global software company that develops platform for Robotic Process Automation, RPA can be defined as "A technology that allows anyone today to configure computer software, or a "robot" to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems to execute a business process." The adoption of emerging technologies like RPA to automate the mundane, rule based repetitive tasks has resulted in accelerated work, reduced human error, and increased output. Combining RPA with advanced cognitive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) etc. will allow organisations to automate even those tasks which generally require human decision making capabilities



By using RPA, organisations can reduce their staffing costs as well as human errors by limiting the number of people working on these mundane repetitive tasks. It also increases job satisfaction of employees as they can now focus on tasks and processes which generate value for the organisation and actually make use of their intelligence and capabilities. Processes like web scraping, opening emails and attachments, making calculations, logging into applications among others can be automated with RPA. Given the advantages, some key tips should be kept in mind to derive maximum benefits from the implementation of RPA such as setting and managing goals that the organisation aims to achieve through RPA, putting RPA into the whole development lifecycle of the organisation and considering its impact on the business of the organisation among others.



Although RPA has promising benefits across industries, it has its pitfalls too. With the automation of repetitive tasks, a huge chunk of the population might get redundant leading to widespread unemployment. Moreover, the economic outcomes of RPA implementations are far from assured as installation costs of large number of bots may not be as economically viable as it might have expected to be



The global robotic process automation market can be segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, service, application, deployment and geography:

By type, the market can be segmented into software and service.

By enterprise size, the market can be segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

By service, the market can be segmented into consulting, implementing and training.

By application, the market can be segmented into BFSI, pharma & healthcare, retail & consumer goods, information technology (IT) & telecom, communication and media & education, manufacturing, logistics, and energy & utilities and others.

By deployment, the market can be segmented into cloud and on - premise.

By geography, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia - Pacific.

Growth Factors



Saves time and costs



By automating repetitive rule based tasks, organisations can save on time and costs as they no longer need employees to do them. Also with a bot capable of performing these tasks at a faster rate as compared to humans, more work can be done in less time



Improves job satisfaction



With repetitive tasks being done by robots; employees can now focus on tasks which actually require human intelligence. Thus, employees are forced to think using their intelligence rather than just doing menial repetitive work which improves their job satisfaction



Reduction in Errors



With bots performing repetitive tasks, the chances of errors diminish. When a human performs a large number of operations, there tends to be some discrepancies which may lead to huge problems if not paid proper attention to. Therefore, industries like healthcare and financial institutions which require correct data without even a single error will adopt RPA which will act as a key driver for its market growth



Restraints



Human Capital Conundrum



With RPA implementation, a huge chunk of the population will become redundant leading to widespread unemployment. To prevent a situation like this, the decision makers in any organisation will be presented with the human capital conundrum referring to how they will manage their workforce who will go redundant, once RPA is implemented in the organisation



Return on Investment and Scalability



The return on investment after RPA implementation will be a concern to the executives in an organisation as according to a recent Deloitte UK study"Only three percent of organizations have managed to scale RPA to a level of 50 or more robots." Thus, with scalability a problem, whether the costs of implementing robotic process automation in an organisation will be covered or not, should be determined prior to making investment in the above mentioned



Impact of COVID-19



The coronavirus pandemic has had a positive impact on the global robotic process automation market. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global robotic process automation market has witnessed a sudden rise in 2020 as the pandemic is being a game-changer for the robotic process automation solution providers as industries, especially manufacturing, accelerating the use of bots for repetitive tasks. Also because of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, more and more businesses got encouraged to adopt automation systems. Also due to the dispersed workforce and ever growing consumer engagement, businesses need systems which can automatically carry these necessary but repetitive tasks.



