Worldwide Tunnel Boring Machine Industry to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunnel Boring Machine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Geology, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global tunnel boring machine market was valued at US$ 6,236.13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,434.24 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.



APAC led the global tunnel boring machine market with decent revenue share in 2019. The market in APAC has been analyzed based on historical, current, and future trends across the region. It is the fastest-growing region as the market players are experiencing significant demand for their products due to constant development in transportation infrastructure, and road and rail infrastructure across the region. China and Japan are the leading countries in the APAC tunnel boring machine market owing to the rapidly rising government investments in the development of road and rail line infrastructure, including the construction of various tunnels in the route. In India, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation entrusted offering a Mass Rapid Transportation System (MRTS) network to Delhi City. For the underground network, the tunnels were constructed by slurry type shield machine. In the next phase of the project, the railway station used 14 tunnel boring machines to construct a tunnel with a diameter of 5.8 meters. During the project, as per geology parameters, the tunnel boring machines of Mitsubishi, M/s Herenknecht, and Kawasaki were selected.



In June 2018, the first tunnel boring machine for the 33.50 km long Mumbai Metro-III corridor package arrived in Mumbai, India. It is one of the longest metro lines in Mumbai, valued at US$ 3.17 billion, partly funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency. The machine was imported from the Robbins Company and manufactured at its China facility. In September 2018, CCCC Tianhe Mechanical Equipment Manufacturing Co, a China-based company, introduced the tunnel boring machine. The machine is built with a diameter of 13.19 meters and advanced technology. It is said that this tunnel boring machine is the largest and most innovative machine any China-based company has ever designed for a project. This machine would be used in rail projects in Indonesia, with a budget of US$ 5 billion. The project would link Jakarta with the city of Bandung.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tunnel Boring Machine Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially impacted infrastructure advancement and the global economy. The sharp decline in the construction and infrastructure industry impacts the growth of the global tunnel boring machine market. Unavailability of human resources and shortage of construction materials, caused by the lockdown, are the challenges encountered by the major transportation and mining projects. The delay in manufacturing and producing tunnel boring machines for the construction of road, rail, and other tunnels also somewhat hindered the market growth in 2020. Additionally, the factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted manufacturing, supply, and sales of various components that are required for the manufacturing of tunnel boring machines.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Tunnel Boring Machine market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Tunnel Boring Machine market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Market - By Type

1.3.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Market - By Geology

1.3.3 Tunnel Boring Machine Market - By End-User

1.3.4 Tunnel Boring Machine Market- By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Tunnel Boring Machine Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Tunnel Boring Machine Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Road Infrastructure Projects

5.1.2 Increasing Focus Toward Microtunneling

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Financial Investment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Rail Infrastructure Development Across APAC Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technologically Advanced Tunnel Boring Machines

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Tunnel Boring Machine Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Global Overview

6.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Tunnel Boring Machine Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Slurry TBM

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Slurry TBM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Open Gripper TBM

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Open Gripper TBM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Shielded TBM

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Shielded TBM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Multi-Mode TBM

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Multi-Mode TBM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Other Types

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Other Types Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Tunnel Boring Machine Market Analysis - By Geology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Breakdown, by Geology, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Soft Ground

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Soft Ground Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hard Rock Ground

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hard Rock Ground Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Variable Ground

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Variable Ground Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Heterogeneous Ground

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Heterogeneous Ground Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Tunnel Boring Machine Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Transportation

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Transportation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Metals & Mining

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Metals & Mining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Oil & Gas Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Other End-Users

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Other End-Users Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Tunnel Boring Machine Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Tunnel Boring Machine Market

10.3 Europe: Tunnel Boring Machine Market

10.4 APAC: Tunnel Boring Machine Market

10.5 MEA: Tunnel Boring Machine Market

10.6 SAM: Tunnel Boring Machine Market



11. Tunnel Boring Machine Market-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 MEA

11.6 SAM



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 CREG TBM Germany GmbH

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 DALIAN HUARUI HEAVY INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Herrenknecht AG

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Hitachi Zosen corporation

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 IHI Corporation

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Komatsu Ltd.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 The Robbins Company

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 TERRATEC Ltd.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vk85hs