Global Smart Retail Devices Market (2020 to 2027) - Mounting Demand for Smart Retail and Transportation & Logistics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Retail Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global smart retail devices market was valued at US$ 17,043.48 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 26,349.44 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The mounting penetration of wireless technologies across mobile printers and the emerging application of barcode and RFID printers across several industries are the key driving factors for the growth of the smart retail devices market. The escalating demand of omnichannel retailing is offering various advantages to the overall smart retail devices market. With the help of smart retail devices, customers can easily check in the in-store availability and pricing of products from their mobile phones before visiting the stores. These factors are supporting the growth of smart retail devices market significantly and anticipated to create huge opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The smart retail devices market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into predictive equipment maintenance, inventory management, smart fitting room, foot traffic monitoring, and others. The predictive equipment maintenance segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on technology, the market is segmented into digital signage, smart labels, smart payments, smart carts, and others. The smart labels segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, whereas the smart payments segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APAC Barcode Software Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the economic growth of almost every country. The retail and transportation & logistics industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The smart retail device market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes because the retail facilities were operating with a limited workforce. Additionally, temporary closure has also resulted in reduced procurement of smart retail device among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 might have its impact in the first six months of 2021 as well.

On the other hand, post lockdown, the market is emerged with a new growth model as retail business shifted toward contactless payments, kiosk for interaction, smart kart adoption, and other models. Large retail giants have evolved with smart retail devices with supporting software and apps for retail operators. For instance, Lowe's company introduced a new app for their smart mobile devices, which helps store associates to monitor foot traffic and limit entrance. Integrated with smartphones, this new app helps retailers maintain social distancing in-stores, thereby meeting the regulatory guidelines, such as those imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US. The COVID-19 might have its impact in the first six months of 2021 as well.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Smart Retail Devices Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Smart Retail Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Smart Transportation

5.1.2 Increasing Use of Animatronics and Robotics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Development and Maintenance of Smart Retail Devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Mounting Demand for Smart Retail and Transportation & Logistics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Blockchain Technology Leveraging Smart Payments

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Smart Retail Devices - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Smart Retail Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Smart Retail Devices Market Analysis, by Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Smart Retail Devices Market, by Technology (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Digital Signage

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Digital Signage: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Smart Labels

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Smart Labels: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Smart Payments

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Smart Payments: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Smart Carts

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Smart Carts: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Smart Retail Devices Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Smart Retail Devices Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Predictive Equipment Maintenance

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Predictive Equipment Maintenance: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Inventory Management

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Inventory Management: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Smart Fitting Rooms

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Smart Fitting Room: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Foot Traffic Monitoring

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Foot Traffic Monitoring: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Smart Retail Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Smart Retail Devices Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Smart Retail Devices Market

9.3 Europe: Smart Retail Devices Market

9.4 APAC: Smart Retail Devices Market

9.5 MEA: Smart Retail Devices Market

9.6 SAM: Smart Retail Devices Market

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Partnership



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Intel Corporation

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Samsung Group

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 NVIDIA CORPORATION

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 LG Electronics

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Caper Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Panasonic Corporation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 PAX Global Technology Limited

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 SoftBank Robotics

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



