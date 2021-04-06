RightBRIDGE Rollover Analysis Integrates with Retirement Learning Center: Integration Provides RightBRIDGE Users with Detailed Employer-Sponsored Plan Data

SALT LAKE CITY, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalROCK, the developers of RightBRIDGE, and a leader in best interest validation software, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership and data integration with Retirement Learning Center (RLC). CapitalROCK COO, Brian Hendricks, described the integration as “an excellent solution for what the current regulatory climate requires.” Hendricks went on to explain that “We believe that the RightBRIDGE Rollover Analysis provides the fastest and best documented rollover process on the market. Our partnership with RLC advances that even further by giving our users superior plan data that you can typically only find through hours of exhaustive research.”



RLC President, John Carl, shared that “We view the partnership with CapitalROCK as a natural fit. Our combined solution goes a long way in satisfying the advisor’s conduct of care requirements and allows them to demonstrate a true mastery of the plan environment prior to recommending a rollover. RLC’s proprietary database of detailed Plan Snapshots accounts for roughly 85% of Americans participating in their employer’s plan. Given what Reg BI, as well as the new DOL exemption require, the timing for a partnership that combines detailed plan data with thoughtful analysis and documentation seems perfect.”

About RightBRIDGE Rollover Analysis:

RightBRIDGE Rollover Analysis allows financial professionals to analyze, consider and document whether a potential rollover meets their financial institution’s best interest requirements. RightBRIDGE systems use a configurable questionnaire to facilitate data collection. All RightBRIDGE systems feature ReasonText™. This automatically generated text helps financial professionals “show their work” by explaining the results of the analysis in simple English.

About RLC Plan Snapshots:

RLC’s Plan Snapshot Library provides detailed plan information for 401(k), 403(b), pension, governmental and nonqualified deferred compensation plans for employers across the country. Each Plan Snapshot is a unique amalgamation of plan document, audit report, and 5500 filing curated by RLC’s ERISA Consulting Group. Plan Snapshots are a useful advisor tool providing the key details needed to facilitate fair and balanced rollover conversations with clients and prospects.

About CapitalROCK: CapitalROCK, LLC provides rule-based product validation and selection tools and needs-based customer analytics to the financial services industry. CapitalROCK was founded in 2007 by a group of industry experts that have been building customer relationship and wealth management solutions for the financial services market for more than 30 years.

About Retirement Learning Center: The Retirement Learning Center is the independent thought leader in the retirement savings and income space. RLC provides multi-dimensional educational solutions, content development resources, and consulting expertise to the financial services marketplace to help firms establish and grow their retirement business.

Media Contacts:

CapitalROCK: Connor Thomas | cthomas@capitalrock.com | (804) 495-3644

Retirement Learning Center: Rich Meier | rmeier@retirementlc.com | (484) 447-0970