New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrastructure Monitoring Market Research Report by Offering, by Technology, by Implementation Methods, by Vertical, by Applications - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045506/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow from USD 2,158.79 Million in 2020 to USD 4,496.15 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow from EUR 1,892.86 Million in 2020 to EUR 3,942.30 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow from GBP 1,682.76 Million in 2020 to GBP 3,504.72 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow from JPY 230,397.59 Million in 2020 to JPY 479,853.13 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow from AUD 3,134.85 Million in 2020 to AUD 6,529.00 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Infrastructure Monitoring to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Offering , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market studied across Hardware, Impact Of Covid-19 On Hardware And Software & Services Segments, and Software & Services. The Hardware further studied across Data Acquisition Systems And Communication Systems and Sensors. The Software & Services further studied across Services and Software.



Based on Technology , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market studied across Wired Structural Health Monitoring and Wireless Structural Health Monitoring.



Based on Implementation Methods, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market studied across New Construction and Retrofitting.



Based on Vertical , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market studied across Aerospace & Defence, Civil Infrastructure, Energy, and Mining. The Aerospace & Defence further studied across Aerospace and Defense. The Civil Infrastructure further studied across Bridges, Buildings, Dams, Stadiums, and Tunnels.



Based on Applications, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market studied across Corrosion Monitoring, Crack Detection, Damage Detection, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring, Multimodal Sensing, State Sensing, Strain Monitoring, and Structural Health Monitoring And Non-destructive Testing.



Based on Geography, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market including Acellent Technologies, Avt Reliability, Bridge Diagnostics, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Digitexx, Feac Engineering, First Sensor, Geocomp, Geokon, Geomotion Singapore, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik, Infibra Technologies, Kinemetrics, Nova Metrix, Pure Technologies, Rst Instruments, Sensuron, Set Point Technologies, Sgs, Sisgeo, Sites-afla, Sixense, Sodis Lab, Strainstall Uk, and Yapidestek Engineering.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Infrastructure Monitoring Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045506/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________