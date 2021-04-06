MyXR Inc announces Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey joins company’s global team

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MyXR Inc, a global leader for SaaS XR and engagement software, announced the official addition of Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey to its global team. Stix -- a rapper, entrepreneur, activist and founder of ThinkWatts Foundation -- will be working with local communities and the MyXR team on new platforms locally, nationally, and internationally.



“The future of B2B, Education, Fashion, Music, Sports and beyond will include MyXR,” said Brandon Salaam-Bailey, also known as Stix from Watts. “I am here to align myself with this innovative company that has proven to me to be able to scale globally while remaining culturally sensitive and conscious in the world of tech, an industry where there is the least amount of diversity when it comes to executive positions and ownership. I'm excited for what's to come with our alignment of missions and the creation of new opportunities.”

Stix and the ThinkWatts Foundation have been instrumental in making an impact in the Watts, Inglewood, and South Los Angeles communities. Stix recently released a new album, “Megawatts: Born in the Riots” to pay tribute to the community where he was born.

MyXR Inc recently extended its commitment to underserved and underrepresented communities by announcing both the to-be-formed MyXR Foundation and a provision to welcome underrepresented investor groups into the pre-IPO company. MyXR’s SaaS platforms include 3rd generation XR platforms including MyXR Engage (for gamification and rewards) and MyXR Experience Platform (for augmented reality syndication.)

“After years of working together unofficially, we are stoked to have Stix officially on the MyXR team,” said Hans Koch, chairman and CEO of MyXR Inc. “What Stix and the ThinkWatts Foundation mean to the LA community is a template for inspiration, leadership, and opportunity. The alignment of our missions allows us to bring additional resources and opportunities to LA and beyond, creating inspiration with our software, and unlocking the potential of some of our greatest communities.”

To celebrate the partnership, MyXR and Stix are announcing the commitment of VR headsets to various primary, middle, and secondary schools throughout Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Additionally, MyXR and Stix will be selecting a new junior advisory board for the company from the students of LAUSD. More details on the selection process to come this summer.

About Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey

Based in Los Angeles, Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey, Founder of ThinkWatts LLC and ThinkWatts Foundation is an African-American rapper, entrepreneur, and activist from Watts, California. Stix's popularity stems from his career as a rapper, producer, songwriter developing, writing, or co-producing for artists like Iggy Azalea, Jaden Smith, and Steve Aoki to name a few. His social notoriety stems from his efforts executed by his ThinkWatts Foundation in which the organization conducts weekly food distributions, rental assistance, financial literacy programs, entrepreneurship training, job placement, and more. Largely because of those community efforts, Stix and the ThinkWatts Foundation has managed to develop corporate partnerships with corporate giants LAFC, LA Dodgers, LA Rams, LA Clippers, AT&T, Adidas, Kaiser Permanente, WLCAC, and more. For more information on ThinkWatts Foundation, visit https://thinkwattsfoundation.org/.

About MyXR Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, MyXR Inc. is an industry leading SaaS software and solutions company building a global augmented reality, AI, and engagement ecosystem to optimize and empower the everyday experience of sports, work, entertainment, and community worldwide. With new platforms to be released globally, blue chip partners are joining MyXR’s mission to engage the world through the breadth and connection of its software experiences. MyXR is inspired by its teams in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Honolulu, New Delhi, and soon, more locations worldwide. For more information on MyXR Inc., visit https://MyXR.com/.

