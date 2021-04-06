Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global household vacuum cleaners market size is poised to observe substantial gains during the forecast period due to an upsurge in household disposable income levels. Amidst tightening regulations, the manufacturers are emphasizing introduction of energy-efficient models. Specifically, the European Union has introduced minimum energy efficiency standards for a battery of household appliances, including televisions, refrigerators, lighting and vacuum cleaners.

Considering the focus on health and hygiene in the U.S. and the U.K., the use of household vacuum cleaners is likely to surge by leaps and bounds. According to the World Bank, the per capita income per household in the U.S. had risen to USD 65,297 in 2019, up from 62,996 in the preceding year.

Trends which are poised to influence the household vacuum cleaners market outlook are elucidated below:

Europe to witness increased traction for canister vacuum cleaners

The trend for canister vacuum cleaners will be pronounced in the U.K., Denmark and Italy owing to their high flexibility and effective nature which help clean corners and hard-to-access areas. Over the years, canister vacuum cleaners have gained uptick to clean both wet and dry spills, such as oil and water. Bullish adoption of these vacuum cleaners will continue to be witnessed across the region.

Cordless vacuum cleaners will gain prominence owing to improved portability, speed and high flexibility. Increased product adoption is partly attributed to its innate ability to be used as handheld cleaners. The market share from the cordless vacuum cleaners segment in Europe will expand at a substantial rate in the next few years.

Offline sales continue to exhibit traction in Europe

Even though online channels are here to stay, millennial and gen Z population will exhibit traction for vacuum cleaners through offline sales channel. Several customers are expected to show inclination for offline shopping for quality verification and product testing. The offline sales channel segment in Europe will witness considerable uptick by 2026.

Industry participants are likely to emphasize product roll outs of technologically upgraded vacuum cleaners across the region. For instance, Xiaomi Corporation rolled outs its robot vacuum-mop P vacuum cleaner in Europe in November 2019. Meanwhile, Neato Robotics boosted its robotic vacuum cleaners by integrating Siri shortcuts feature in August.

Robotic vacuum cleaners to gain uptick in North America

The U.S., Canada and Mexico are likely to witness the trend for robotic vacuum cleaners following the demand for advanced technologies and R&D activities. Leading companies are focusing on new models of sophisticated vacuum cleaners. For instance, LG Electronics rolled out its new AI-enabled robotic vacuum cleaner in May 2018.

End-users are likely to pour funds in the cordless vacuum cleaners to undertake cleaning operations in hard-to-reach areas. These robust machines will be sought-after for durable, quieter and optimized performance and for removing dirt and dust. The industry share from the cordless vacuum cleaner segment in North America will grow notably by 2026.

Industry participants to infuse funds in the U.S. market

Heightened consumer awareness on health and hygiene and meteoric rise in urban population will encourage stakeholders to up their investments in the U.S. household vacuum cleaners market. According to the World Bank, urban population logged at 82.4% in 2019 in the U.S. Moreover, dramatic rise in infections will further expedite investments in the U.S. market.

Leading companies are poised to pour funds in product roll outs and product portfolio expansions. To illustrate, iRobot Corporation rolled out two new robotic cleaners in May 2019, while in November it teamed up with Jabil, Inc., to bolster its manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

Cordless vacuum cleaners to set the trend in APAC

With the demand for fast and flexible operations soaring by leaps and bounds, the trend for cordless vacuum cleaners is likely to be apparent in Asia Pacific, spearheaded by India, China and Japan. These vacuum cleaners will propel portability and render optimized, durable and seamless performance services. Of late, cordless vacuum cleaners have fueled the trend for removing dust, dirt and pet hair, auguring well for the industry size expansion.

Robotic vacuum cleaners have become the new normal in South Korea, Japan and China. Relentless innovations and R&D activities will boost the technology adoption. For instance, Panasonic rolled out MC-RS810 and MC-RS310 robotic vacuum cleaners in October 2018 in Japan. The market share from the robotic vacuum cleaners segment in APAC will expand at a sizeable rate by 2026.

Online sales channels to disrupt the APAC market

Thriving e-commerce industry has added fillip to the online mode of selling of household vacuum cleaners in Asia Pacific. Sheer convenience and flourishing digitalization have prompted vacuum cleaners’ suppliers to emphasize online sales channel. For instance, e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart and Ali Baba have been offering discounts on product to expand their consumer base.

Key industry players are focusing on strategic business approach, including product launches and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, Ecovas rolled out its AI-enabled robotic cleaner in January 2019 to boost residential floor cleaning. Rising foothold of robotic vacuum cleaners will boost the global household vacuum cleaners market outlook.

