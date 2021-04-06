New York, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dimethyl Carbonate Market Research Report by Synthesis, by Application, by Grade, by End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045499/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

1. The Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is expected to grow from USD 742.68 Million in 2020 to USD 1,016.73 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is expected to grow from EUR 651.19 Million in 2020 to EUR 891.48 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is expected to grow from GBP 578.91 Million in 2020 to GBP 792.53 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is expected to grow from JPY 79,262.77 Million in 2020 to JPY 108,510.85 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is expected to grow from AUD 1,078.47 Million in 2020 to AUD 1,476.42 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Dimethyl Carbonate to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Synthesis, the Dimethyl Carbonate Market studied across Direct Synthesis From Co2:, Ethylene Carbonate Transesterification Process, Methanol Phosgenation:, Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol, Oxidative Carbonylation of Methanol Via Methyl Nitrate, and Urea Transesterification:.



Based on Application , the Dimethyl Carbonate Market studied across Battery Electrolyte, Others, Polycarbonate Synthesis, Reagents, and Solvents. The Others further studied across Electrolyte for Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells, Electrolyte for Supercapacitors, and Fuel Additives. The Polycarbonate Synthesis further studied across Methoxycarbonylation Agent and Methylating Agent.



Based on Grade, the Dimethyl Carbonate Market studied across Battery Grade, Industry Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade.



Based on End-Use Industry, the Dimethyl Carbonate Market studied across Agrochemicals, Batteries, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, and Plastics.



Based on Geography, the Dimethyl Carbonate Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market including Akzo Nobel N.V., Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc., Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., LTD, Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial Co., LTD., Fern Silver Chemical Inc, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., LTD., Haike Chemical Group, Haike Chemical Group, Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co., LTD., Hefei TNJ Chemical, Kindun Chemical Co., Limited, Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd., Kishida Chemical Co., LTD., Kowa Company LTD., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corporation, Merck KGaA, MOLBASE Technology Co Ltd, Panax Etec Co., Ltd., Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., LTD, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., LTD, Shandong Wells Chemicals Co., LTD., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. LTD., Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., LTD, UBE Industries LTD., Ube Industries Ltd., and WEGO Chemical Group.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market?

