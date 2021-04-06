Worldwide Drone Delivery Industry to 2030 - Increasing Need for Contactless Deliveries for Safety Purposes is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Delivery Market: Focus on Drone Receptacle, Drone Type, Package Size, Range, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2023 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction of drones in the delivery service market has rapidly transformed the process of deliveries, further leading to a change in consumer behavior. Drones or autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are a popular option for last-mile deliveries, essentially parcels for remote or rural areas with less population density. Since it is expected that instant or same-day delivery will grow in the next ten years, door-to-door delivery has been a major area of research by several firms such as Google, DHL, UPS, and Amazon. Some of these companies have been testing drone delivery services since 2005 and are expected to launch their services by 2023.

The global drone delivery market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2023-2030. The drone delivery service market is majorly growing due to the increasing demand for instant deliveries, especially in the case of medical supplies and food essentials. Drone regulations and rapid advancements in technologies related to UAVs are also playing an important role in market growth. The growing need for healthcare deliveries such as blood samples and medicines, especially in remote areas or during any global epidemic, is also one of the major reasons behind the expected drift from traditional package delivery system to drone delivery services.

The report is a compilation of various segmentations, including market breakdown by application, by range, by drone type, and by package size. The report is based on discussions and interviews with the top management of several leading high throughput equipment manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, and solution providers.

The global drone delivery market is not expected to play out the same way for every region, so this report segments the market accordingly and breaks down the industry geographically as follows: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Scope of the Report

The report constitutes an extensive study of the drone delivery market. It focuses largely on providing market information for drone delivery by covering different segments, by application, by range, by drone type, and by package size, and by region. In addition to this, the study focuses on the major driving forces, challenges, and growth opportunities for the market.

The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company developments. Details of company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players. The drone delivery market is further explained and analyzed based on region, which has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Regional developments of the manufacturers and developments by governments is one of the factors based on which the growth rates of the countries have been calculated.

Key Companies in the Global Drone Delivery Market

The key market players in the drone delivery market include Airbus SA, Alibaba, Amazon, The Boeing Company, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmbH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, FlyTrex, Wing Aviation LLC, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone, Skycart Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service, Zipline, and Zomato.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities behind the demand for the global Drone Delivery market during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

How has COVID-19 affected the growth of the global Drone Delivery market?

Who are the key players in the global Drone Delivery market, and what is the competitive benchmarking?

What are the new strategies being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

How is each segment of the global Drone Delivery market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

What are the trends in the global Drone Delivery market across different regions? What is the global estimated revenue generated 2030?

Which region is expected to contribute the most to the global Drone Delivery market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Faster Delivery

1.1.2 Increasing Need for Contactless Deliveries for Safety Purposes

1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Drone Delivery in Remote Locations

1.1.4 Growing Awareness for Sustainable and Environment-Friendly Mode of Delivery

1.1.5 Amendments in the Regulatory Framework for Drone Delivery Across the Globe

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Congested Airspace in Urban Areas and Inherent Risks

1.2.2 Limited Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drone

1.2.3 Concerns relating to Privacy, Security, and Safety of the Drones

1.2.4 Lack of Infrastructure for Drone Delivery Operations

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Advancements in Drone Technologies

1.3.2 Drone Delivery Opening Up the New Market for Drone Management Industry

1.3.3 Advancements to Accelerate the Development of Autonomous Aerial Last-Mile Delivery Ecosystem

1.3.4 Integrating Robust Safety Solutions to Enhance Reliable Drone Delivery Operations

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Companies in Global Drone Delivery Market

2.2 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2.1 Partnerships and Contracts

2.2.2 Service Launches and Test Flights

2.2.3 Other Key Developments

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Top 20 Drone Startups, 2017-2021

3.2 Technological Trends

3.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.2.2 3D Printing

3.2.3 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for UAV Navigation

3.2.4 Sense and Avoid Technology

3.2.5 Cloud Computing-Based Services

3.3 Drone Accident Scenarios

3.3.1 Cyber-Physical Threats

3.3.2 Physical Challenges and Vulnerabilities

3.3.3 Security Requirements

3.4 Emergency Landing Protocols for Drone Delivery

3.5 Drone Regulations

3.6 Drone Delivery: Environmental Testing and Certification Process

3.6.1 Environmental Testing

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

4 Global Drone Delivery Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Drone Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Rotor Wing

5.3 Fixed Wing

5.4 Hybrid Wing

6 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Package Size)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Less Than 4.4 lbs.

6.3 4.4 lbs. to 11 lbs.

6.4 More than 11 lbs.

7 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 E-Commerce

7.3 Medical Aid

7.4 Food Delivery

7.5 Others

8 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Range)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Less Than or Equals 15.5 miles

8.3 More than 15.5 Miles

9 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Region)

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest-of-the-World

10 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Drone Receptacle)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Residential (Home)

10.2.1 U.S. Residential (Home)

10.3 Commercial (Business)

10.3.1 U.S. Commercial (Business)

10.3.1.1 E-Commerce

10.3.1.2 Logistics and Transportation

10.3.1.3 U.S. Postal Service (USPS)

10.3.1.4 Healthcare

10.3.1.5 Food Delivery

11 Global Drone Delivery Market (by Key Players)

11.1 Airbus S.A.S.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Role of Airbus S.A.S. in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 Receptacle Specifications

11.1.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Airbus S.A.S.

11.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of Amazon.com, Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.2.3 Recent Developments

11.2.4 Drone Specifications

11.2.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Amazon.com, Inc.

11.3 Boeing

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Role of Boeing in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.3.3 Recent Developments

11.3.4 Drone Specification

11.3.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Boeing

11.4 DHL International GmbH

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Role of DHL International GmbH in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.4.3 Recent Developments

11.4.4 Drone Specification

11.4.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of DHL International GmbH

11.5 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Role of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.5.3 Recent Developments

11.5.4 Drone Specification

11.5.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

11.6 FLYTREX

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Role of FLYTREX in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.6.3 Recent Developments

11.6.4 Drone Specification

11.6.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of FLYTREX

11.7 Flirtey, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Role of Flirtey, Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.7.3 Recent Developments

11.7.4 Drone Specification

11.7.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Flirtey, Inc.

11.8 FedEx Corporation

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Role of FedEx Corporation in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.8.3 Recent Developments

11.8.4 Drone Specification

11.8.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of FedEx Corporation

11.9 Matternet Inc.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Role of Matternet Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.9.3 Recent Developments

11.9.4 Drone Specifications

11.9.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Matternet Inc

11.1 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Role of United Parcel Service of America, Inc. in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.10.3 Recent Developments

11.10.4 Drone Specification

11.10.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

11.11 Wing Aviation LLC

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Role of Wing Aviation LLC in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.11.3 Drone Specification

11.11.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Wing Aviation LLC

11.12 Zipline

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Role of Zipline in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.12.3 Recent Developments

11.12.4 Drone Specification

11.12.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Zipline

11.13 Other Key Players

11.13.1 AirBox Technologies

11.13.1.1 Company Overview

11.13.1.2 Role of AirBox Technologies in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.13.1.3 Recent Developments

11.13.1.4 Receptacle Specifications

11.13.1.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of AirBox Technologies

11.13.2 BLKTATU

11.13.2.1 Company Overview

11.13.2.2 Role of BLKTATU in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.13.2.3 Receptacle Specifications

11.13.2.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of BLKTATU

11.13.3 DRONEDEK

11.13.3.1 Company Overview

11.13.3.2 Role of DRONEDEK in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.13.3.3 Recent Developments

11.13.3.4 Receptacle Specifications

11.13.3.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of DRONEDEK

11.13.4 IDU GROUP

11.13.4.1 Company Overview

11.13.4.2 Role of IDU Group in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.13.4.3 Receptacle Specifications

11.13.4.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of IDU Group

11.13.5 Valqari

11.13.5.1 Company Overview

11.13.5.2 Role of Valqari in Global Drone Delivery Market

11.13.5.3 Recent Developments

11.13.5.4 Receptacle Specifications

11.13.5.5 Strengths and Weaknesses of Valqari

12 Research Scope and Methodology

12.1 Scope of the Report

12.2 Global Drone Delivery Market Research Methodology

13 Appendix



