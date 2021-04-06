Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market to 2023 - Focus on Capability, Platform, and Country

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Capability, Platform, and Country Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognitive electronic warfare system industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 21.54% during the forecast period 2023-2033. Europe is expected to dominate the global cognitive electronic warfare system market with an estimated share of 47.40% in 2033. Europe, including the major countries such as Russia, is the most prominent region in the cognitive electronic warfare system market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes Europe the most technologically advanced region.

The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising need for artificial intelligence enabled warfare systems for combatting dynamic threats coupled with growth in territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities. Moreover, the advancements of gallium nitride-based products in electronic warfare system is one of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the global cognitive electronic warfare system market in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the global cognitive electronic warfare system industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information on cognitive electronic warfare systems covering various segments and regions. The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is segmented on the basis of capability, platform, and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report analyzes different capabilities that include electronic attack, electronic protection, electronic support, and electronic intelligence. The platform segment is further segmented into naval, airborne, land, and space.

The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is segregated into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, is provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Industry

The key market players in the global cognitive electronic warfare system market include BAE Systems, Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB AB, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Teledyne Technologies, and Ultra Electronic Group.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global cognitive electronic warfare system market during the forecast period 2023-2033?

What are the recent trends in the airborne cognitive electronic warfare system segment?

Who are the key players in the global cognitive electronic warfare system market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global cognitive electronic warfare system market during the forecast period 2023-2033?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which capability (electronic attack, electronic protetction, electronic support and electronic intelligence) in the cognitive electronic warfare system market is expected to dominate the market in 2033?

What revenue are expected to be generated by the global cognitive electronic warfare system market (by platform) - naval, airborne, land, and space - in 2023, and what are the estimates till 2033?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the cognitive electronic warfare system market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the cognitive electronic warfare system market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) till 2033?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Need for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enabled Warfare Systems for Combatting Dynamic Threats

1.2.1.2 Growth in Territorial Conflicts and Geopolitical Instabilities

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Issues in Interpretation of Machine Learning Models

1.2.2.2 Technical Challenges with Cognitive Electronic Warfare System

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments and Innovations

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rising Demand for Cognitive Electronic Warfare System across Advanced Economies

1.2.5.2 Advancements of Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Products in Electronic Warfare System

2 Application

2.1 Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market (by Capability)

2.2 Demand Analysis of Cognitive Electronic Warfare System (by Capability)

2.2.1 Electronic Attack

2.2.2 Electronic Protection

2.2.3 Electronic Support

2.2.4 Electronic Intelligence

3 Products

3.1 Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market (by Platform)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Cognitive Electronic Warfare System (by Platform)

3.2.1 Naval Platform

3.2.2 Airborne Platform

3.2.3 Land Platform

3.2.4 Space Platform

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 BAE Systems

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role of BAE Systems in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Production Sites

5.2.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.2.2 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.2.3 R&D Analysis

5.2.4 Strength and Weakness of BAE Systems

5.3 Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role of Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Production Sites

5.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.3.3 Strength and Weakness of Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions

5.4 Elbit Systems

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.1 Role of Elbit Systems in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.4.1.2 Production Sites

5.4.2 Business Strategies

5.4.2.1 Market Developments

5.4.3 Corporate Strategies

5.4.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.4.3.2 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.4.4 R&D Analysis

5.4.5 Strength and Weakness of Elbit Systems

5.5 General Dynamics Corporation

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.1 Role of General Dynamics Corporation in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.1.3 Production Sites

5.5.2 Corporate Strategies

5.5.2.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.5.3 Strength and Weakness of General Dynamics Corporation

5.6 Israel Aerospace Industries

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.1.1 Role of Israel Aerospace Industries in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.1.3 Production Sites

5.6.2 Corporate Strategies

5.6.2.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.6.3 Strength and Weakness of Israel Aerospace Industries

5.7 L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.1.1 Role of L3 Harris Technologies Inc. in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.1.3 Production Sites

5.7.2 Corporate Strategies

5.7.2.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.7.3 R&D Analysis

5.7.4 Strength and Weakness of L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

5.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.1.1 Role of Leonardo S.p.A. in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.1.3 Production Sites

5.8.2 Corporate Strategies

5.8.2.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.8.3 Strength and Weakness of Leonardo S.p.A

5.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.1.1 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.1.3 Production Sites

5.9.2 Business Strategies

5.9.2.1 Market Developments

5.9.3 Corporate Strategies

5.9.3.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.9.4 R&D Analysis

5.9.5 Strength and Weakness of Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.1.1 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in Cognitive Electronic Market

5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.1.3 Production Sites

5.10.2 Corporate Strategies

5.10.2.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.10.3 R&D Analysis

5.10.4 Strength and Weakness of Northrop Grumman Corporation

5.11 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.1.1 Role of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.1.3 Production Sites

5.11.2 Corporate Strategies

5.11.2.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.11.3 R&D Analysis

5.11.4 Strength and Weakness of Raytheon Technologies Corporation

5.12 SAAB AB

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.1.1 Role of SAAB AB in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.1.3 Production Sites

5.12.2 Business Strategies

5.12.2.1 Market Developments

5.12.3 R&D Analysis

5.12.4 Strength and Weakness of SAAB AB

5.13 Textron Inc.

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.1.1 Role of Textron Inc. in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.13.1.3 Production Sites

5.13.2 Corporate Strategies

5.13.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.13.3 Strength and Weakness of Textron Inc.

5.14 Thales Group

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.1.1 Role of Thales Group in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.14.1.3 Production Sites

5.14.2 Business Strategies

5.14.2.1 Market Developments

5.14.3 Corporate Strategies

5.14.3.1 Partnerships, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

5.14.4 R&D Analysis

5.14.5 Strength and Weakness of Thales Group

5.15 Teledyne Technologies

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.1.1 Role of Teledyne Technologies in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market

5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.15.1.3 Production Sites

5.15.2 Business Strategies

5.15.2.1 Market Developments

5.15.3 Strength and Weakness of Teledyne Technologies

5.16 Ultra Electronic Group

5.16.1 Company Overview

5.16.1.1 Role of Ultra Electronic Group in Cognitive Electronic Warfare System

5.16.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.16.1.3 Production Sites

5.16.2 Strength and Weakness of Ultra Electronic Group

6 Research Methodology



