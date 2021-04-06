Worldwide High Purity Alumina Industry to 2025 - Featuring Alcoa Corporation, Altech Chemicals & Baikowski SAS Among Others

Dublin, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Purity Alumina Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high purity alumina market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. High purity alumina (HPA), or aluminum oxide, refers to processed non-metallurgical alumina. It is usually manufactured through the hydrolysis of aluminum oxide, hydrochloric acid leaching, underwater spark discharge with aluminum and vapor-phase oxidation processes. It can be classified into 4N, 5N and 6N, depending upon the level of purity and exhibits a high melting point, corrosion resistance and thermal stability. As a result, HPA finds extensive applications in the manufacturing of artificial sapphire substrates, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, smart electronic devices, ceramics, photovoltaic cells and artificial gemstones.



Significant growth in the electronics industry represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. HPA is used to fabricate semiconductors, which are further utilized in the assembly of personal computers, tablets, gaming consoles, televisions and servers. Furthermore, the increasing product demand for the manufacturing of LED lights is also contributing to the market growth. Due to rising environmental consciousness, there is a shift in the consumer preference from traditionally used incandescent bulbs towards energy-efficient LED variants.

HPA is also used as a coating on lithium-ion (LI-ion) battery separators used in electronic vehicles (EVs) to optimize efficiency and minimize emissions into the environment. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use medical bio-ceramics for orthopedic and dental implants, are augmenting the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread utilization of HPA for the production of sapphire with minimal flaws in the crystal lattice, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global high purity alumina market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global high purity alumina market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, purity level, production method and application.



Breakup by Purity Level:

4N

5N

6N

Breakup by Production Method:

Hydrolysis of Aluminium Alkoxide

Hydrochloric Acid Leaching

Others

Breakup by Application:

LED

Semiconductor Substrate

Phosphor

Sapphire Glass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, Altech Chemicals Limited, Baikowski SAS, Coorstek Inc. (Keystone Holdings LLC), Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, RusAL, Sasol Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd and Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global High Purity Alumina Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Purity Level

6.1 4N

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 5N

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 6N

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Production Method

7.1 Hydrolysis of Aluminium Alkoxide

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hydrochloric Acid Leaching

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 LED

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Semiconductor Substrate

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Phosphor

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Sapphire Glass

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alcoa Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Altech Chemicals Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Baikowski SAS

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Coorstek Inc. (Keystone Holdings LLC)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Norsk Hydro ASA

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 RusAL

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Sasol Limited

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



